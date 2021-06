Estadísticas muestran que Rafael Devers es el mejor tercera base de las mayores

Rafael Devers among MLB 3rd basemen:



74 hits – 1st

49 runs – 1st

41 XBH – 1st

22 doubles – 1st

18 HR – 1st

60 RBI – 1st

.578 SLG – 1st

.920 OPS – 1st

2.6 fWAR – 1st



(And he's still the youngest position player on the Red Sox' roster.)