Lin-Manuel Miranda es nominado al Oscar por la canción “Dos Oruguitas” en “Encanto”

PUERTO RICO - El actor, compositor y director puertorriqueño, Lin-Manuel Miranda, logró este martes una nominación a un premio Oscar por el tema “Dos oruguitas”, interpretado en la película de Disney “Encanto”.
Se trata de la segunda nominación que recibe en la categoría de “Mejor canción original”. La primer que obtuvo, fue con el tema de “How Far I’ll Go”, de la película “Moana”, en el 2017.
‘’The Power of the Dog”, dirigida por Jane Campion, lidera las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar con 12, seguida por la cinta de ciencia ficción, “Dune”, con 10. Los premios se entregarán el 27 de marzo.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Director
- Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
- West Side Story - Steven Spielberg
Actriz
- Jessica Chastain en "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- Olivia Colman en "The Lost Daughter"
- Penélope Cruz en "Parallel Mothers"
- Nicole Kidman en "Being the Ricardos"
- Kristen Stewart en "Spencer"
Actor
- Javier Bardem en "Being the Ricardos"
- Benedict Cumberbatch en "The Power of the Dog"
- Andrew Garfield en "tick, tick...BOOM!"
- Will Smith en "King Richard"
- Denzel Washington en "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Actor de reparto
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kostur, CODA
- Jessie Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Música original
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Guión adaptado
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Guión original
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Corto animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Corto de acción animado
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Película animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Canción original
- Be Alive from de King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas de Encanto
- Down to Joy de Belfast
- No Time to Die de No Time to Die
- Somehow You Do de Four Good Days
Documental corto
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinematografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Edición
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick...BOOM!
Película extranjera
- Drive My Car - Japón
- Flee - Denmark
- The Hand of God - Italy
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan
- The Worst Person in the World - Norway
Maquillaje
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Diseño producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story