Desocupar Los Albergues: Refugios participantes en Nueva Inglaterra

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN y NBC Sports Boston anunciaron que su campaña anual de donación y adopción de mascotas Desocupar Los Albergues regresará por octavo año consecutivo del 1 al 31 de agosto. Como parte del evento de un mes, NBC y Telemundo Boston se están asociando con refugios y rescates de animales locales para promover la adopción de mascotas y ayudar a recaudar fondos para apoyar el bienestar de los animales en la comunidad.
Desde su inicio en 2015, las campañas locales Desocupar Los Albergues de las estaciones de NBC y Telemundo Boston han ayudado a más de 50,000 mascotas a encontrar nuevos hogares. A nivel nacional, más de 700,000 mascotas han sido adoptadas en siete campañas de Desocupar Los Albergues.
Desocupar Los Albergues 2022 contará nuevamente con donaciones en línea a través de los socios Greater Good Charities y The Animal Rescue Site, que organizará la recaudación de fondos y cubrirá las tarifas de transacción para que el 100% de las donaciones vaya directamente a refugios y rescates. Se pueden hacer donaciones a los refugios o rescates participantes durante la campaña en ClearTheSheltersFund.org, al que también se puede acceder a través de ClearTheShelters.com.
Las adopciones de mascotas virtuales también regresan por cuarta campaña consecutiva a través de WeRescue, socio de Desocupar Los Albergues. La aplicación WeRescue permite a los usuarios buscar mascotas adoptables en su área por raza, sexo, tamaño y otros factores en su teléfono inteligente. Los usuarios también pueden enviar sus solicitudes de adopción y hacer preguntas directamente a los refugios a través de la aplicación.
Para obtener más información sobre Desocupar Los Albergues, incluidos los refugios y rescates de animales participantes, junto con detalles sobre eventos locales, visite ClearTheShelters.com y el sitio en español DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Siga el esfuerzo en Twitter @ClearTheShelter y en las redes sociales usando los hashtags #ClearTheShelters y #DesocuparLosAlbergues.
A continuación se muestra una lista de los refugios participantes:
Massachusetts
Local
MSPCA- Boston
350 S. Huntington Avenue
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/boston-adoption-center/
Animal Rescue League of Boston
10 Chandler St.
Boston, MA 02116
https://www.arlboston.org
Gifford Cat Shelter
30 Undine Road
Boston, MA 02135
https://www.giffordcatshelter.org
Lucky Cats Rescue
565 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
https://www.luckycatsrescue.org
Worcester Animal Rescue League
139 Holden Street
Worcester, MA 01606
https://worcesterarl.org
Northeast Animal Shelter
347 Highland Ave
Salem, MA 01970
https://www.northeastanimalshelter.org
PALS Animal Life Savers
10 Traders Way
Salem, MA 01970
https://palscats.org
Cape Ann Animal Aid
4 Paws Lane
Gloucester, MA 01930
https://www.capeannanimalaid.org
Stray Pets in Need of MA
1262 Worcester Street
Natick, MA 01760
http://straypetsinneed.org
Pet World
1262 Worcester St.
Natick, MA 01760
https://www.petworldnatick.com
Friends of The Marshfield MA Animal Shelter
156 Clay Pit Road
Marshfield, MA 02050
https://friendsofmarshfieldanimalshelter.org
Medfield Animal Shelter
101 Old Bridge Street
Medfield, MA 02052
https://www.medfieldshelter.com
Sweet Paws Rescue
310 Main St
Groveland, MA 01833
https://www.sweetpawsrescue.org
Connecticut
Puede ver la lista aquí: nbcconnecticut.com/clear-the-shelters.
Rhode Island
Potter League for Animals
87 Oliphant Ln
Middletown, RI 02842
https://potterleague.org
Rhode Island SPCA
Riverside, RI 02915
https://www.rispca.com
East Greenwich Animal Protection League
44 Worthington Road
Cranston, RI
https://heartofri.org
Animal Rescue RI
506B Curtis Corner RD
Peace Dale, RI 02879
https://www.animalrescueri.org
New Hampshire
Monadnock Humane Society
101 West Swanzey Rd
Swanzey, NH 03446
https://monadnockhumanesociety.org
Lakes Region Humane Society
11 Old Route 28
Ossipee, NH 03864
https://lrhs.net
Darbster Rescue
109 Dover Road
Chichester, NH 03258
https://www.darbsterfoundation.com
Pope Memorial SPCA
94 Silk Farm Rd
Concord, NH 03301
https://www.popememorialspca.org
Animal Rescue League of NH
545 Route 101
Bedford, NH 03110
https://www.rescueleague.org/dogs
Mary’s Dog Rescue & Adoption
984 1st NH Tpke
Northwood NH 03261
https://www.marysdogs.org
Motley Mutts Rescue
114 Londonderry Turnpike #4
Hooksett, NH 03106
https://motleymuttsrescue.org
Pet Tails Rescue
1172 1st NH Turnpike
Northwood, NH 03261
https://www.pettailsrescue.com
Maine
Greater Androscoggin Humane Society
55 Strawberry Avenue
Lewiston, ME 04240
https://gahumane.org/what-we-do/
Midcoast Humane
5 Industrial Parkway
Brunswick, ME 04011
https://midcoasthumane.org/adopt/
Protectors of Animal Life
188 Case Road
Winthrop, ME 04364
https://m.facebook.com/people/PALS-No-Kill-Cat-Shelter/100080040992154/
Bangor Humane Society
693 Mt. Hope Avenue
Bangor, ME 04401
https://www.bangorhumane.org
Give A Dog A Home Rescue
187 Downs Road
Sebec, ME 04481
https://www.giveadogahome-rescue.org
Vermont
Franklin County Animal Rescue
30 Sunset Meadows
St Albans, VT 05478
https://www.fcrdogkennel.org
Winnies Legacy Canine Rescue
91 Dart Hill Road
North Ferrisburg, VT 05473
https://www.winnieslegacy.com