Desocupar Los Albergues: Refugios participantes en Nueva Inglaterra

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN y NBC Sports Boston anunciaron que su campaña anual de donación y adopción de mascotas Desocupar Los Albergues regresará por octavo año consecutivo del 1 al 31 de agosto. Como parte del evento de un mes, NBC y Telemundo Boston se están asociando con refugios y rescates de animales locales para promover la adopción de mascotas y ayudar a recaudar fondos para apoyar el bienestar de los animales en la comunidad.

Desde su inicio en 2015, las campañas locales Desocupar Los Albergues de las estaciones de NBC y Telemundo Boston han ayudado a más de 50,000 mascotas a encontrar nuevos hogares. A nivel nacional, más de 700,000 mascotas han sido adoptadas en siete campañas de Desocupar Los Albergues.

Desocupar Los Albergues 2022 contará nuevamente con donaciones en línea a través de los socios Greater Good Charities y The Animal Rescue Site, que organizará la recaudación de fondos y cubrirá las tarifas de transacción para que el 100% de las donaciones vaya directamente a refugios y rescates. Se pueden hacer donaciones a los refugios o rescates participantes durante la campaña en ClearTheSheltersFund.org, al que también se puede acceder a través de ClearTheShelters.com.

Las adopciones de mascotas virtuales también regresan por cuarta campaña consecutiva a través de WeRescue, socio de Desocupar Los Albergues. La aplicación WeRescue permite a los usuarios buscar mascotas adoptables en su área por raza, sexo, tamaño y otros factores en su teléfono inteligente. Los usuarios también pueden enviar sus solicitudes de adopción y hacer preguntas directamente a los refugios a través de la aplicación.

Para obtener más información sobre Desocupar Los Albergues, incluidos los refugios y rescates de animales participantes, junto con detalles sobre eventos locales, visite ClearTheShelters.com y el sitio en español DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Siga el esfuerzo en Twitter @ClearTheShelter y en las redes sociales usando los hashtags #ClearTheShelters y #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

A continuación se muestra una lista de los refugios participantes:

Massachusetts

MSPCA- Boston

350 S. Huntington Avenue

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/boston-adoption-center/

Animal Rescue League of Boston

10 Chandler St.

Boston, MA 02116

https://www.arlboston.org

Gifford Cat Shelter

30 Undine Road

Boston, MA 02135

https://www.giffordcatshelter.org

Lucky Cats Rescue

565 Mount Auburn St

Watertown, MA 02472

https://www.luckycatsrescue.org

Worcester Animal Rescue League

139 Holden Street

Worcester, MA 01606

https://worcesterarl.org

Northeast Animal Shelter

347 Highland Ave

Salem, MA 01970

https://www.northeastanimalshelter.org

PALS Animal Life Savers

10 Traders Way

Salem, MA 01970

https://palscats.org

Cape Ann Animal Aid

4 Paws Lane

Gloucester, MA 01930

https://www.capeannanimalaid.org

Stray Pets in Need of MA

1262 Worcester Street

Natick, MA 01760

http://straypetsinneed.org

Pet World

1262 Worcester St.

Natick, MA 01760

https://www.petworldnatick.com

Friends of The Marshfield MA Animal Shelter

156 Clay Pit Road

Marshfield, MA 02050

https://friendsofmarshfieldanimalshelter.org

Medfield Animal Shelter

101 Old Bridge Street

Medfield, MA 02052

https://www.medfieldshelter.com

Sweet Paws Rescue

310 Main St

Groveland, MA 01833

https://www.sweetpawsrescue.org

Connecticut

Puede ver la lista aquí: nbcconnecticut.com/clear-the-shelters.

Rhode Island

Potter League for Animals

87 Oliphant Ln

Middletown, RI 02842

https://potterleague.org

Rhode Island SPCA

Riverside, RI 02915

https://www.rispca.com

East Greenwich Animal Protection League

44 Worthington Road

Cranston, RI

https://heartofri.org

Animal Rescue RI

506B Curtis Corner RD

Peace Dale, RI 02879

https://www.animalrescueri.org

New Hampshire

Monadnock Humane Society

101 West Swanzey Rd

Swanzey, NH 03446

https://monadnockhumanesociety.org

Lakes Region Humane Society

11 Old Route 28

Ossipee, NH 03864

https://lrhs.net

Darbster Rescue

109 Dover Road

Chichester, NH 03258

https://www.darbsterfoundation.com

Pope Memorial SPCA

94 Silk Farm Rd

Concord, NH 03301

https://www.popememorialspca.org

Animal Rescue League of NH

545 Route 101

Bedford, NH 03110

https://www.rescueleague.org/dogs

Mary’s Dog Rescue & Adoption

984 1st NH Tpke

Northwood NH 03261

https://www.marysdogs.org

Motley Mutts Rescue

114 Londonderry Turnpike #4

Hooksett, NH 03106

https://motleymuttsrescue.org

Pet Tails Rescue

1172 1st NH Turnpike

Northwood, NH 03261

https://www.pettailsrescue.com

Maine

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

https://gahumane.org/what-we-do/

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

https://midcoasthumane.org/adopt/

Protectors of Animal Life

188 Case Road

Winthrop, ME 04364

https://m.facebook.com/people/PALS-No-Kill-Cat-Shelter/100080040992154/

Bangor Humane Society

693 Mt. Hope Avenue

Bangor, ME 04401

https://www.bangorhumane.org

Give A Dog A Home Rescue

187 Downs Road

Sebec, ME 04481

https://www.giveadogahome-rescue.org

Vermont

Franklin County Animal Rescue

30 Sunset Meadows

St Albans, VT 05478

https://www.fcrdogkennel.org

Winnies Legacy Canine Rescue

91 Dart Hill Road

North Ferrisburg, VT 05473

https://www.winnieslegacy.com