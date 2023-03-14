FOTOS: Tormenta invernal costera azota la región

Una tormenta Nor'easter azotó Nueva Inglaterra con fuertes lluvias, viento y nieve el martes, creando algunas escenas pintorescas, así como condiciones peligrosas para conducir. ¡Envía tus fotos y videos a envialo@telemundonuevainglaterra.com!
A car drives through a nor’easter in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
A sopping-wet coyote in Revere, Massachusetts, during a nor’easter on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
A plow pushes snow in Athol, Massachusetts, during a nor’easter on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Posey, a 1-year-old pitbull mix from Rescue Inc. in Amesbury, Massachusetts, plays in the snow.
Snow in Ashby, Massachusetts, during a nor’easter on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
More than two feet of snow had fallen in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, by the afternoon of March 14, 2023.
A snowman wearing an NBC10 Boston jacket next to a camera during the nor’easter on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
