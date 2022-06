Ciclistas habrían sido arrollados intencionalmente por una persona con peluca rubia

We are looking for this 2018 grey Ford Escape (temp tag 1142900) involved in a hit & run. At 9:45 am, the driver intentionally struck two cyclists on Hwy 40 between Evergreen Pky & I-70. One cyclist is in critical condition; the other will be ok. Call 303-271-0211 if Ford is seen pic.twitter.com/X6HfqZwhwm