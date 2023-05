Entró a una gasolinera y ganó $41 millones: revelan la identidad del nuevo millonario

#SuperLottoPlus is on a roll with a big #jackpot this weekend! And one new #CALottery winner has now claimed a $41 million prize from the last time the jackpot was hit. CA’s original millionaire-maker is making news. Read all about it https://t.co/P12XxA3gVr. #CaliforniaEducation pic.twitter.com/gPjDpDBe5Y