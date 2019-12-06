Las autoridades dijeron que comenzaron a investigar el mes pasado después de recibir quejas de residentes y dueños de negocios sobre la posible prostitución dentro de tres spas en Pawtucket.
El departamento dijo que obtuvieron órdenes de allanamiento para el Far East Spa en East Street, Harmony Spa en Benefit Street y Pleasant Street Massage Therapy, según reporta WJAR.
Los oficiales arrestaron a las siguientes personas:
- Stelly Sang Ok, 64, de Killeen, Texas
- Yon C Wood, 62, de Brooklyn, New York
- Jean Son Derrico, 61, de Flushing, New York
- Jeonsuk Lee, 63, de Hartford, Connecticut
- Sophia Spingarn, 60, de Centerville, Virginia
- Andrew Spingarn, 64, de Pawtucket, Rhode Island
- In Ok Bang, 53, de Flushing, New York
- Jung Mi Lee, 46, de Flushing, New York
- Eun Joo Chae, 50, de Palisades Park, New Jersey
- Gee Yoon Kim, 51, de Flushing, New York
- Yeon Sun Jeon, 42, de Flushing, New York
- Keum Ran An, 49, de Flushing, New York
- Jin Gyu An, 49, de Flushing, New York
- Suk Ja Elmore, 53, de Flushing, New York
- Sun Lee Young, 48, de Flushing, New York
- Hee Young So, 44, de Tulsa, Georgia
- Yun Hee Park, 48, de Albany, Texas
- Aleksandr Ilchemko, 60, de Stoughton, Massachusetts
- George Azar, 55, de Coventry, Rhode Island
La policía de Pawtucket dijo que fueron procesados en el Tribunal del Sexto Distrito.