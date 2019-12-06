19 arrestados en operativo contra prostitución

La policía en Pawtucket dijo que arrestaron a 19 personas en una red de prostitución en un spa el jueves.

Por TELEMUNDO NUEVA INGLATERRA

Telemundo

Las autoridades dijeron que comenzaron a investigar el mes pasado después de recibir quejas de residentes y dueños de negocios sobre la posible prostitución dentro de tres spas en Pawtucket.

El departamento dijo que obtuvieron órdenes de allanamiento para el Far East Spa en East Street, Harmony Spa en Benefit Street y Pleasant Street Massage Therapy, según reporta WJAR.

Menor de 17 años asesinada a tiros en Rhode Island

Rhode Island Dic 5

Menor de 17 años asesinada a tiros en Rhode Island

Connecticut Nov 11

Fallece mujer tras caerse por escaleras en bar de Rhode Island

Los oficiales arrestaron a las siguientes personas:

  1. Stelly Sang Ok, 64, de Killeen, Texas
  2. Yon C Wood, 62, de Brooklyn, New York
  3. Jean Son Derrico, 61, de Flushing, New York
  4. Jeonsuk Lee, 63, de Hartford, Connecticut
  5. Sophia Spingarn, 60, de Centerville, Virginia
  6. Andrew Spingarn, 64, de Pawtucket, Rhode Island
  7. In Ok Bang, 53, de Flushing, New York 
  8. Jung Mi Lee, 46, de Flushing, New York
  9. Eun Joo Chae, 50, de Palisades Park, New Jersey
  10. Gee Yoon Kim, 51, de Flushing, New York
  11. Yeon Sun Jeon, 42, de Flushing, New York
  12. Keum Ran An, 49, de Flushing, New York
  13. Jin Gyu An, 49, de Flushing, New York
  14. Suk Ja Elmore, 53, de Flushing, New York
  15. Sun Lee Young, 48, de Flushing, New York 
  16. Hee Young So, 44, de Tulsa, Georgia 
  17. Yun Hee Park, 48, de Albany, Texas
  18. Aleksandr Ilchemko, 60, de Stoughton, Massachusetts 
  19. George Azar, 55, de Coventry, Rhode Island 

La policía de Pawtucket dijo que fueron procesados en el Tribunal del Sexto Distrito.

Noticias Locales Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island El tiempo Cierre de Escuelas Entretenimiento Multimedia Responde Tráfico Decisión Estados Unidos Puerto Rico Inmigración Salud Mundo
WNEU Public Inspection File WRDM Public Inspection File WRIW Public Inspection File Accesibilidad WNEU Empleos WRIW Empleos WRDM Empleos Términos de Servicio Política de privacidad
Contáctanos