Arquidiócesis de Hartford cancela misas públicas

In light of continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of the coronavirus in the state of Connecticut and throughout the Archdiocese of Hartford, the cancellation of public Masses and liturgies in the churches of the Archdiocese (the counties of Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven) that was originally mandated through April 3, 2020, will now extend through April 30, 2020. This includes the liturgies of Holy Week and Easter. Parishes will be advised in the coming days regarding what spiritual opportunities can be offered to their people during this most holy season of the liturgical year.Priests will continue to celebrate a daily Mass alone with no congregation, remembering in prayer all who are affected by the pandemic, and parishes should continue to make provision for their churches to be open at some time so that individuals can still come and pray.With regards to archdiocesan and parish schools, the Archdiocese of Hartford will continue to follow the decisions made by the state of Connecticut for its public schools, which currently remain closed.Please know that any and all decisions made by the Archdiocese regarding closures and cancellations are based on the current understanding of the severity of the situation surrounding the pandemic at any given point and may be altered (modified, extended, or revoked) when deemed necessary.Please join Archbishop Blair in praying for the intercession of Mary, our Mother, in protecting our people from the scourge of the coronavirus.