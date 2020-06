Aumentan pruebas de COVID-19 en CT; disminuyen hospitalizaciones

Today's COVID-19 update in CT:



➡️21,416 tests were administered and 152 came back positive (0.7%)

➡️This is the largest day of testing and lowest rate of positivity to date

➡️Hospitalizations declined to 98

➡️There were 2 fatalities



