Autoridades confirman que cinco tornados tocaron tierra en Connecticut y Rhode Island

[Survey Results] We have confirmed two tornadoes from last evening across extreme SE CT and S RI. An EF-1 in Westerly, RI, & an EF-0 in North Kingstown, RI. Unfortunately, due to the setting sun, we were unable to adequately survey the Scituate, RI area today. #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/fIsB6VPGvZ