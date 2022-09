At this hour: ⁦@BostonFire⁩ is at the scene of a house fire on Beech St. in #Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. One firefighter was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with a non-life threatening injury. No other injuries. Occupants exited safely. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/XcInOnCymy