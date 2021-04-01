Connecticut añade más de 100 farmacias a esfuerzo de vacunación del estado

Obtener la vacuna COVID-19 podría ser aún más fácil ahora, ya que solo requiere un viaje a su farmacia local.
El gobernador Ned Lamont reveló docenas de nuevas ubicaciones en el estado que pronto ofrecerán vacunas.
Después de mucha anticipación en el Big Y en Ellington, el miércoles llegó el primer envío de la vacuna Johnson & Johnson de una dosis.
Local
“La gente nos pregunta todos los días. ¿Sabes cuándo lo vas a conseguir? dijo Brian Reid, gerente de farmacia de Big Y. "Ahora que está aquí para el 1 de abril, estamos muy emocionados de comenzar a ayudar a administrar tantas vacunas como sea posible".
Esta ubicación se encuentra entre las más de 100 farmacias en todo el estado que el gobernador Lamont anunció que distribuirán vacunas COVID-19 a partir de los próximos días.
"Hemos estado recibiendo llamadas desde que comenzaron las vacunas, pero específicamente hoy, después de que se hizo el anuncio del gobernador, recibimos varias llamadas preguntando al respecto", dijo Andrew DaSilva, gerente de farmacia de The Medicine Shoppe en Vernon. "Hemos estado esperando pacientemente nuestra oportunidad de participar también y servir a nuestra comunidad".
DaSilva espera recibir pronto su envío de vacunas de 100 dosis.
Esperan que la gente pueda empezar a registrarse en el sitio web de la tienda a partir del viernes.
"Especialmente para las personas que son muy locales y no pueden llegar a East Hartford o Hartford donde están los hospitales, ya sabes, encontrar la vacuna en tu vecindario puede ser muy importante para ellos", dijo DaSilva.
Aquí la lista de las farmacias que tendrán la vacuna disponible:
- Able Care Pharmacy & Med Supply: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield
- Achorn Pharmacy: 289 Post Road East, Westport
- Apex Pharmacy & Home Care Center: 2380 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- Arrow Prescription Center: 263 Farmington Avenue, Farmington
- Arrow Prescription Center: 500 Farmington Avenue, Hartford
- Beacon Prescriptions: 233 Main Street, New Britain
- Beacon Prescriptions: 25 Collins Road, Bristol
- Beacon Prescriptions: 543 West Main Street, New Britain
- Beacon Prescriptions: 609 North Main Street, Southington
- Big Y Pharmacy: 1289 Foxon Road, North Branford
- Big Y Pharmacy: 135 West Road, Ellington
- Big Y Pharmacy: 224 Salem Turnpike, Norwich
- Big Y Pharmacy: 33 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland
- Big Y Pharmacy: 355 Hawley Lane, Stratford
- Big Y Pharmacy: 504 Winsted Road, Torrington
- Big Y Pharmacy: 7 E Hampton Road, Marlborough
- Big Y Pharmacy: 70 Wauregan Road, Danielson
- Big Y Pharmacy: 81 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
- Big Y Pharmacy: 85 Bridge Street, Naugatuck
- Big Y Pharmacy: 87 W Stafford Springs Plaza, Stafford Springs
- Big Y Pharmacy: 995 Poquonnock Road, Groton
- Bissell Health Mart Pharmacy: 23 Governor Street, Ridgefield
- Brass City Pharmacy: 558 Chase Avenue, Waterbury
- Brass Mill Pharmacy: 1405 East Main Street Unit 3, Waterbury
- Bridgeport Pharmacy: 978 East Main Street, Bridgeport
- Candlewood Drugs: 11 State Route 37, New Fairfield
- Community Health Pharmacy: 210 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
- Danielson Pharmacy: 77 Westcott Road, Danielson
- Della Pietra Pharmacy: 792 Highland Avenue, Waterbury
- Evine Llc-Valuerx Pharmacy: 54 Tuttle Place, Middletown
- Grieb’s Pharmacy: 1021 Post Road, Darien
- Hancock Pharmacy: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
- Hancock Pharmacy: 306 Grand Avenue, New Haven
- Hancock Pharmacy: 840 East Main Street, Meriden
- Hancock Pharmacy: 95 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia
- Health Complex Pharmacy: 55 Deforest Street, Watertown
- Higganum Pharmacy: 23 Killingworth Road, Higganum
- Main Street Pharmacy: 2117 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport
- McQuade’s Pharmacy: 10 Clara Drive, Mystic
- Medical Pharmacy: 1213 Main Street, Willimantic
- Milford Pharmacy and Home Care: 78 Broad Street, Milford
- Naugatuck Pharmacy: 153 Maple Street, Naugatuck
- New Britain Pharmacy: 46 Broad Street, New Britain
- New Canaan Pharmacy: 44 East Avenue, New Canaan
- Norwalk Pharmacy: 250 Westport Avenue, Norwalk
- Nutmeg Pharmacy Centerbrook: 33 Main Street, Centerbrook
- Nutmeg Pharmacy: 38 Williams F Palmer Road, Moodus
- Oxford Pharmacy: 100 Oxford Road, Oxford
- Petricones Torrington Pharmacy: 110 East Main Street, Torrington
- Pharmscript Holdco & Subsidiaries: 80 Clark Drive, East Berlin
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 121 Farmington Avenue, Bristol
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 251 Kennedy Drive Suite A, Putnam
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 675 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor
- Price Chopper Pharmacy: 855 Washington Street, Middletown
- Procare: 1492 Highland Avenue Suite 1C, Cheshire
- Rite Aid: 1030 Wolcott Street, Waterbury
- Rite Aid: 1060 East Main Street, Bridgeport
- Rite Aid: 1395 Middletown Avenue, Northford
- Rite Aid: 141 Meriden Road, Waterbury
- Rite Aid: 1619 Post Road, Fairfield
- Rite Aid: 180 Main Street, Cheshire
- Rite Aid: 190 East Avenue, Norwalk
- Rite Aid: 215 Federal Road, Brookfield
- Rite Aid: 2175 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- Rite Aid: 249 Legion Avenue, New Haven
- Rite Aid: 277 Fairfield Avenue, Waterbury
- Rite Aid: 280 Branford Road, North Branford
- Rite Aid: 289 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel
- Rite Aid: 325 Ferry Street, New Haven
- Rite Aid: 508 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe
- Rite Aid: 56 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck
- Rite Aid: 588 Main Street, East Haven
- Rite Aid: 605 North Colony Road, Wallingford
- Rite Aid: 645 Foxon Road, East Haven
- Rite Aid: 744 Wolcott Road, Wolcott
- Rite Aid: 85 Middletown Avenue, North Haven
- Rite Aid: 922 South Main Street, Cheshire
- Rockville Pharmacy: 42 Windsor Avenue, Vernon
- Rotary Drug: 1030 Barnum Avenue, Stratford
- Seybridge Pharmacy Jewelry & Gifts: 37 New Haven Road, Seymour
- Shop Rite: 1990 West Main Street, Stamford
- Shop Rite: 200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford
- Shop Rite: 2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
- Shop Rite: 214 Spencer Street, Manchester
- Shop Rite: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford
- Shop Rite: 259 Bull Hill Lane, Orange
- Shop Rite: 266 East Main Street, Clinton
- Shop Rite: 35 Talcottville Road, Vernon
- Shop Rite: 360 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk
- Shop Rite: 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell
- Shop Rite: 745 Foxon Road, East Haven
- Shop Rite: 775 Main Street South, Southbury
- Shop Rite: 875 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
- Shop Rite: 935 Boston Post Road, Milford
- Slavins Hancock Pharmacy: 922 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
- Stolls Pharmacy: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 535 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 774 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
- The Medicine Shoppe: 79 East Street, Vernon Rockville
- The Rose City Pharmacy: 3 N 2nd Avenue, Taftville
- Visels Pharmacy: 714 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
- Wallingford (Berlin): 8 Fairfield Boulevard, Wallingford
- Westown Pharmacy: 455 Hartford Road, Manchester
- Woodbury Drug: 682 Main Street South, Woodbury