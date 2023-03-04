Primera Alerta

Conoce cuanta nieve ha caído en tu área

La nieve continúa cayendo en el norte de Nueva Inglaterra, mientras que una mezcla de aguanieve y lluvia cae en el área de Boston y sus alrededores.

Por Irvin Rodriguez

Telemundo

La nieve continúa cayendo en el norte de Nueva Inglaterra, mientras que una mezcla de aguanieve y lluvia cae en el área de Boston y sus alrededores.

Aquí está la cantidad de nieve que ha caído en la región hasta ahora:

Massachusetts

South Hadley, MA: 3.0"

Ashby, MA: 8.0" (Second report: 7.8")

Leominster, MA: 4.5"

Westfield, MA: 3.8"

Templeton, MA: 5.5"

Carlisle, MA: 4.6"

Fitchburg, MA: 7.3"

Sudbury, MA: 2.0"

Leominster, MA: 4.8"

Fiskdale, MA: 3.5"

Auburn, MA: 3.3"

Fitchburg, MA: 5.2"

Millis, MA: 1.5"

Westford, MA: 4.0"

Westhampton, MA: 8.0" (Elevation: 1240 feet)

Greenfield, MA: 6.3" (Elevation: 230 feet)

Leverett, MA: 6.0" (Second spotter report: 5.5")

Holyoke, MA: 4.5"

Baldwinville, MA: 7.0" (elevation 950 Feet)

Southwick, MA: 3.8"

Mansfield, MA: 1.5"

North Framingham, MA: 2.0"

Hopkinton, MA: 2.8"

Bedford, NH: 5.0"

Princeton, MA: 5.8"

Hubbardston, MA: 6.0"

Sterling, MA: 5.5"

North Worcester, MA: 3.5"

Dudley, MA: 2.5"

Townsend, MA: 4.0"

Lexington, MA: 2.7"

Stoneham, MA: 2.0"

Danvers, MA: 1.8"

Haverhill, MA - Scotland Hill: 4.0"

Stow, MA: 3.5"

Westborough, MA: 3.0"

South Natick, MA: 2.0"

Hopkinton, MA: 2.3"

Acton, MA: 3.5"

Methuen, MA: 2.8"

Ashland, MA: 1.5"

Grafton, MA: 2.5"

Florence, MA: 4.0"

Westfield, MA: 3.3"

Malden, MA: 1.0"

West Springfield, MA: 4.5"

Sutton, MA: 2.2"

Waltham, MA: 0.9"

Lowell, MA: 1.0"

Connecticut

West Granby, CT: 6.0"

Staffordville, CT: 4.5"

Stafford Springs, CT: 4.0"

East Farmington Heights, CT: 1.8"

Primera Alerta 3 Mar

Nieve, lluvia y viento: Lo que podemos esperar del nuevo sistema

Condiciones del Tiempo 3 Mar

Alertan sobre peligros en la carretera durante sistema del fin de semana

Rhode Island

Harrisville, RI: 2.5"

West Warwick, RI: 1.0"

Mantente al tanto sobre las condiciones del tiempo y sigue las alertas meteorológicas con el equipo de Primera Alerta de TELEMUNDO NUEVA INGLATERRA. Descarga el app para iPhone aquí y para Android aquí.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Primera AlertaEl TiempoCondiciones del Tiempo
Conoce al Equipo Noticias Locales Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island El tiempo Cierre de Escuelas Entretenimiento Acceso Total Enfoque Responde Contáctanos EEUU Puerto Rico Inmigración Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Salud Mundo Deportes
WNEU Public Inspection File Accesibilidad Empleos WNEU Términos de Servicio Política de privacidad Envía tus comentarios Boletín Electrónico Descarga nuestra app
Contáctanos