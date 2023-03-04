Conoce cuanta nieve ha caído en tu área

La nieve continúa cayendo en el norte de Nueva Inglaterra, mientras que una mezcla de aguanieve y lluvia cae en el área de Boston y sus alrededores.
Aquí está la cantidad de nieve que ha caído en la región hasta ahora:
Massachusetts
South Hadley, MA: 3.0"
Ashby, MA: 8.0" (Second report: 7.8")
Leominster, MA: 4.5"
Westfield, MA: 3.8"
Templeton, MA: 5.5"
Carlisle, MA: 4.6"
Fitchburg, MA: 7.3"
Sudbury, MA: 2.0"
Leominster, MA: 4.8"
Fiskdale, MA: 3.5"
Auburn, MA: 3.3"
Fitchburg, MA: 5.2"
Millis, MA: 1.5"
Westford, MA: 4.0"
Westhampton, MA: 8.0" (Elevation: 1240 feet)
Greenfield, MA: 6.3" (Elevation: 230 feet)
Leverett, MA: 6.0" (Second spotter report: 5.5")
Holyoke, MA: 4.5"
Baldwinville, MA: 7.0" (elevation 950 Feet)
Southwick, MA: 3.8"
Mansfield, MA: 1.5"
North Framingham, MA: 2.0"
Hopkinton, MA: 2.8"
Bedford, NH: 5.0"
Princeton, MA: 5.8"
Hubbardston, MA: 6.0"
Sterling, MA: 5.5"
North Worcester, MA: 3.5"
Dudley, MA: 2.5"
Townsend, MA: 4.0"
Lexington, MA: 2.7"
Stoneham, MA: 2.0"
Danvers, MA: 1.8"
Haverhill, MA - Scotland Hill: 4.0"
Stow, MA: 3.5"
Westborough, MA: 3.0"
South Natick, MA: 2.0"
Hopkinton, MA: 2.3"
Acton, MA: 3.5"
Methuen, MA: 2.8"
Ashland, MA: 1.5"
Grafton, MA: 2.5"
Florence, MA: 4.0"
Westfield, MA: 3.3"
Malden, MA: 1.0"
West Springfield, MA: 4.5"
Sutton, MA: 2.2"
Waltham, MA: 0.9"
Lowell, MA: 1.0"
Connecticut
West Granby, CT: 6.0"
Staffordville, CT: 4.5"
Stafford Springs, CT: 4.0"
East Farmington Heights, CT: 1.8"
Rhode Island
Harrisville, RI: 2.5"
West Warwick, RI: 1.0"
