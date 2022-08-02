Conoce los artistas que se estarán presentando en The Big E 2022

La feria más grande y emocionante de Nueva Inglaterra, The Big E, se llevará a cabo este año del 16 de septiembre al 2 de octubre con una impresionante alineación llena de artistas locales y nacionales por igual.
¿Qué es The Big E?
The Big E es la gran feria estatal de Nueva Inglaterra. Es un evento anual que comienza el segundo viernes después del Día del Trabajo y dura 17 días en la Exposición de los Estados del Este en West Springfield, Massachusetts.
El Big E incluye cada uno de los estados de Nueva Inglaterra, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont y Massachusetts.
Big E 2021 fue la tercera feria más grande de América del Norte según la asistencia, según Carnival Warehouse, una organización de la industria de ferias y carnavales.
¿Quién se presentará en The Big E 2022?
SEPT. 16
Local
Lindsey LaBelle: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Modern English Time: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Adelaide Punkin & Something Simple: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Dropkick Murphys: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
Dwayne Haggins: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage (Extra Charge)
SEPT. 17
Chloe Belsito: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Emily Victoria: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
G-Eazy: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
KT Tunstall: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
One Time Weekend: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 18
Kristen Merlin: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Branded: Country That Rocks: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Brantley Gilbert with special guest George Birge: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
DJ Creme: 8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Melaner: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 19
The Penniless Wild: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Sweet Daddy Cool Breeze: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
The Yardbirds: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 20
We Don't Know Yet: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
MALADO!: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
The Yardbirds: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 21
Canned Heat: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
3 Exits to Hattiesburg: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Professors of Sweet, Sweet Music: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
The Main Squeeze: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 22
Justus Michael: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Canned Heat: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
The Greys: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Johnnyswim: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Beau Sasser's Escape Plan: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 23
Vinny B: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Whalom Park: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Nelly: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
Tai Verdes: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Rumboat Chili: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 24
Miranda Rae: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. at the E Stage
CD Rose: 1:15 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Back Rhodes: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Sublime with Rome: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
DJ Jazzy Jeff: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Taija New: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 25
Sam Pursey Trio: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
The Red Hots: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Bring Me The Horizon with special guests Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain: 6:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
Platinum Moon: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 26
Lemon Street: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
The Cantalini 3: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Boogie Wonder Band: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 27
Cessa and The Zach: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Alex Rohan: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Boogie Wonder Band: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 28
José Feliciano: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Wild Bill & The Flying Sparks: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
RICE: An American Band: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
All-4-One: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 29
Kyle Langlois: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
José Feliciano: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Weege & The Wondertwins: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
ERNEST: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Austin James and The Nomads: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 30
Morgan Myles: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Myles Jéh: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
Alien Ant Farm: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Tales of Joy: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
OCT. 1
Faith Rheault: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Shake: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
American Authors: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Sun Parade: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
OCT. 2
Halley Neal: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Sandy Bailey: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Lynyrd Skynyrd: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
John Waite: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
El Conjunto Barrio feat. Jesus Pagan: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Puedes consultar el calendario completo de conciertos y más aquí.