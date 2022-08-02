Conoce los artistas que se estarán presentando en The Big E 2022

La feria más grande y emocionante de Nueva Inglaterra, The Big E, se llevará a cabo este año del 16 de septiembre al 2 de octubre con una impresionante alineación llena de artistas locales y nacionales por igual.

¿Qué es The Big E?

Descarga aquí nuestra aplicación para iOS o Android y recibe todas las alertas sobre noticias de Última Hora y El Tiempo.

The Big E es la gran feria estatal de Nueva Inglaterra. Es un evento anual que comienza el segundo viernes después del Día del Trabajo y dura 17 días en la Exposición de los Estados del Este en West Springfield, Massachusetts.

El Big E incluye cada uno de los estados de Nueva Inglaterra, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont y Massachusetts.

Big E 2021 fue la tercera feria más grande de América del Norte según la asistencia, según Carnival Warehouse, una organización de la industria de ferias y carnavales.

¿Quién se presentará en The Big E 2022?

SEPT. 16

Lindsey LaBelle: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Modern English Time: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Adelaide Punkin & Something Simple: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Dropkick Murphys: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

Dwayne Haggins: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage (Extra Charge)

SEPT. 17

Chloe Belsito: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Emily Victoria: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

G-Eazy: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

KT Tunstall: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

One Time Weekend: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 18

Kristen Merlin: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Branded: Country That Rocks: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Brantley Gilbert with special guest George Birge: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

DJ Creme: 8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Melaner: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 19

The Penniless Wild: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Sweet Daddy Cool Breeze: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

The Yardbirds: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 20

We Don't Know Yet: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

MALADO!: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

The Yardbirds: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 21

Canned Heat: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

3 Exits to Hattiesburg: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Professors of Sweet, Sweet Music: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

The Main Squeeze: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 22

Justus Michael: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Canned Heat: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

The Greys: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Johnnyswim: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Beau Sasser's Escape Plan: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 23

Vinny B: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Whalom Park: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Nelly: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

Tai Verdes: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Rumboat Chili: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 24

Miranda Rae: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. at the E Stage

CD Rose: 1:15 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Back Rhodes: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Sublime with Rome: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

DJ Jazzy Jeff: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Taija New: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 25

Sam Pursey Trio: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

The Red Hots: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Bring Me The Horizon with special guests Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain: 6:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

Platinum Moon: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 26

Lemon Street: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

The Cantalini 3: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Boogie Wonder Band: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 27

Cessa and The Zach: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Alex Rohan: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Boogie Wonder Band: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 28

José Feliciano: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Wild Bill & The Flying Sparks: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

RICE: An American Band: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

All-4-One: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 29

Kyle Langlois: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

José Feliciano: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Weege & The Wondertwins: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

ERNEST: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Austin James and The Nomads: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 30

Morgan Myles: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Myles Jéh: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

Alien Ant Farm: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Tales of Joy: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

OCT. 1

Faith Rheault: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Shake: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

American Authors: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Sun Parade: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

OCT. 2

Halley Neal: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Sandy Bailey: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Lynyrd Skynyrd: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

John Waite: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

El Conjunto Barrio feat. Jesus Pagan: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Puedes consultar el calendario completo de conciertos y más aquí.