David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz: The Road to Cooperstown

Longtime Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is sharing his experience of what it was like being selected for the Baseball Hall of Fame for 2022 in Cooperstown.

The Sox legend is the fourth Hall of Famer born in the Dominican Republic.

In an emotional conversation with Carmen Martínez and Jesús Quiñonez from our sister station Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, "Big Papi" explained what the achievement means for him and his family.

Ortiz also opened up about everything his mother did to help him become a professional player, and how a father figure was essential to keep him from giving up.

The slugger has also faced intense experiences outside of sports. He was shot in June 2019 and had to undergo surgery twice, first in his native Dominican Republic and then after flying back to the U.S.

In the interview, Ortiz opens up and confesses how he felt having come so close to death, in addition to telling us how grateful he is for the support he received from Boston through his career.

Enjoy this special about one of the most beloved Red Sox players of all time, Big Papi!