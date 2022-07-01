Dónde ver fuegos artificiales este 4 de julio en Nueva Inglaterra

Con el 4 de julio cayendo un lunes este año, muchas ciudades y comunidades de Nueva Inglaterra están organizando show de fuegos artificiales para el fin de semana, a partir del viernes.
Esta es una lista de algunos de los principales espectáculos de fuegos artificiales planeados para este fin de semana en el área metropolitana de Boston:
Viernes, 1 de julio:
- Haverhill, MA: Riverside Park -- 163 Lincoln Ave. a las 9:15 p.m.
- Waltham, MA: Barge in Charles River -- 211 Moody St. a las 9 p.m.
- Attleboro, MA: Haywood Field -- North Ave. a las 9:20 p.m.
- Hartford, CT: Dunkin' Donuts Park -- 1214 Main St. después del juego a las 7 p.m.
- Ipswich, MA: Turner Hill Golf Club - 251 Topsfield Rd. a las 9 p.m.
- Everett, MA: Glendale Park -- Elm St. al anochecer.
Sábado, 2 de julio:
- Boston, MA: Barge off Long Wharf -- 404 Border St. a las 9:20 p.m.
- Chatham, MA: Veterans Field -- 150 Depot Rd. al anochecer.
- Lowell, MA: Caminería de Peatones -- Aiken St. a las 9 p.m.
- Salem, MA: Salem Maritime National Historic Site -- 160 Derby St. a las 9 p.m.
- Wilmington, MA: Wilmington High School Field -- 159 Church St. a las 9:30 p.m.
Domingo, 3 de julio:
- East Providence, RI: Pierce Memorial Stadium -- 201 Mercer St. a las 9:30 p.m.
- Manchester, NH: Arms Park -- 10 Arms St. a las 9:30 p.m.
- Burlington, VT: Waterfront Park -- 20 Lake St. a las 9:30 p.m.
- Hartford, CT: Hartford Yard Goats -- 1214 Main St. después del juego a las 6:05 p.m.
- Gloucester, MA: Stage Fort Park -- 1 Hough Ave. a las 9 p.m.
- Foxboro, MA: Gillette Stadium -- 1 Patriot Pl. a las 9 p.m.
- North Providence, RI: Governor John Notte Memorial Park -- 1801 Douglas Ave. a las9 p.m.
Lunes, 4 de julio:
- Boston, MA: Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular en la Esplanada -- Hatch Memorial Shell, 47 David G Mugar Way a las 8 p.m.
- Nashua, NH: Holman Stadium -- 67 Amherst St. al anochecer.
- Portland, ME: The Eastern Promenade a las 9:15 p.m.
- Provincetown, MA: MacMillan Pier -- 24 Macmillan Pier en Provincetown Harbor, 9 p.m.
- Worcester, MA: Polar Park Stadium -- 122 Madison St., después del juego.
- Newport, RI: Newport Harbor a las 9:15 p.m.
- Falmouth, MA: Falmouth Heights Beach -- Gifford Street a las 9:15 p.m.
- Newton, MA: Albemarle Field/Halloran Sports Complex -- 250 Albemarle Rd a las 9:30 p.m.
- Manchester, NH: Delta Dental Stadium -- 1 Line Dr. después del juego de los Fisher Cats