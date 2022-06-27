Massachusetts

Dónde ver fuegos artificiales este fin de semana en Nueva Inglaterra

Por Kate Riccio

Dado que el 4 de julio cae en lunes este año, muchas ciudades y pueblos de Nueva Inglaterra están organizando espectáculos de fuegos artificiales para el fin de semana anterior, a partir del viernes.

Aquí hay una lista de algunas de las principales exhibiciones de fuegos artificiales planeadas para este fin de semana en el área metropolitana de Boston:

Viernes 1 de julio:

  • Haverhill, MA: Riverside Park -- 163 Lincoln Ave. at 9:15 p.m.
  • Waltham, MA: Barge in Charles River -- 211 Moody St. at 9 p.m.
  • Attleboro, MA: Haywood Field -- North Ave. at 9:20 p.m.
  • Hartford, CT: Dunkin' Donuts Park -- 1214 Main St. after the game that starts at 7 p.m.
  • Ipswich, MA: Turner Hill Golf Club - 251 Topsfield Rd. at 9 p.m.
  • Everett, MA: Glendale Park -- Elm St. at dusk

Sábado 2 de julio:

  • Boston, MA: Barge off Long Wharf -- 404 Border St. at 9:20 p.m.
  • Chatham, MA: Veterans Field -- 150 Depot Rd. at dusk
  • Lowell, MA: Pedestrian Walkway -- Aiken St. at 9 p.m.
  • Salem, MA: Salem Maritime National Historic Site -- 160 Derby St. at 9 p.m.
  • Wilmington, MA: Wilmington High School Field -- 159 Church St. at 9:30 p.m.

Domingo 3 de julio:

  • East Providence, RI: Pierce Memorial Stadium -- 201 Mercer St. at 9:30 p.m.
  • Manchester, NH: Arms Park -- 10 Arms St. at 9:30 p.m.
  • Burlington, VT: Waterfront Park -- 20 Lake St. at 9:30 p.m.
  • Hartford, CT: Hartford Yard Goats -- 1214 Main St. after the game that starts at 6:05 p.m.
  • Gloucester, MA: Stage Fort Park -- 1 Hough Ave. at 9 p.m.
  • Foxboro, MA: Gillette Stadium -- 1 Patriot Pl. at 9 p.m.
  • North Providence, RI: Governor John Notte Memorial Park -- 1801 Douglas Ave. at 9 p.m.

Lunes 4 de julio:

  • Boston, MABoston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at The Esplanade -- Hatch Memorial Shell, 47 David G Mugar Way at 8 p.m.
  • Nashua, NH: Holman Stadium -- 67 Amherst St. at dusk
  • Portland, ME: The Eastern Promenade at 9:15 p.m.
  • Provincetown, MA: MacMillan Pier -- 24 Macmillan Pier at Provincetown Harbor, 9 p.m.
  • Worcester, MA: Polar Park Stadium -- 122 Madison St., post-game
  • Newport, RI: Newport Harbor at 9:15 p.m.
  • Falmouth, MA: Falmouth Heights Beach -- Gifford Street at 9:15 p.m.
  • Newton, MA: Albemarle Field/Halloran Sports Complex -- 250 Albemarle Rd at 9:30 p.m.
  • Manchester, NH: Delta Dental Stadium -- 1 Line Dr. after the Fisher Cats game

