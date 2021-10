Dos incendios en Boston dejan personas desplazadas

Companies are making up from the 2nd alarm fire at 1631 Dorchester Ave. There are no injuries to report, 14 residents are displaced (7 adults & 7 children) BFD -VAU & ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help find housing. BFD-FIU on-site to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/6ouEij2Frd