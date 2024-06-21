EN FOTOS: Así celebra Boston a los Celtics

Un mar de fanáticos vestidos de verde arroparon las calles de la ciudad para celebrar a su equipo tras su victoria #18 en la NBA.

A young Boston Celtics fan holds a sign ahead of the championship duck boat parade Friday, Jun 21, 2024.
A Boston Celtics fan atop a parking meter in the city before the team’s championship’s parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Fans hold signs in Copley Square along the route of the parade.
Al Horford on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Kristaps Porzingis on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Derrick White on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024.
A Boston Celtics banner flies above the crowd in Copley Square along the route of the parade.

