EN FOTOS: Así celebra Boston a los Celtics Por TELEMUNDO NUEVA INGLATERRA • Publicado el 21 de junio del 2024 • Actualizado a las 12:29 pm del 21 de junio del 2024 Un mar de fanáticos vestidos de verde arroparon las calles de la ciudad para celebrar a su equipo tras su victoria #18 en la NBA. 9 fotos 1/9 NBC10 Boston A young Boston Celtics fan holds a sign ahead of the championship duck boat parade Friday, Jun 21, 2024. 2/9 NBC10 Boston A Boston Celtics fan atop a parking meter in the city before the team's championship's parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. 3/9 NBC10 Boston 4/9 NBC10 Boston 5/9 AP Photo/Michael Dwyer Fans hold signs in Copley Square along the route of the parade. 6/9 NBC10 Boston Al Horford on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. 7/9 NBC10 Boston Kristaps Porzingis on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. 8/9 NBC10 Boston Derrick White on a duck boat during the Boston Celtics championship parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. 9/9 AP Photo/Michael Dwyer A Boston Celtics banner flies above the crowd in Copley Square along the route of the parade. Este artículo etiquetado en: Boston Celtics