FOTOS: Descubre el estilo único de Worcester

Debido a su ubicación en el centro de Massachusetts, Worcester se conoce como el "Corazón de la Commonwealth". La segunda ciudad más grande de Nueva Inglaterra está llena de una rica historia y una arquitectura única.
On December 3, 1999, a five-alarm fire at the Worcester Cold Storage & Warehouse Co. building claimed the lives of six brave firefighters who responded to the call. These six heroes,
The Worcester 6, sacrificed their lives to try to rescue two individuals who were believed to be trapped inside the inferno. Crafted by artist Brian P. Hanlon, the three-piece tribute to the six fallen firefighters in the fire was unveiled to the public on December 3, 2008; nine years after the tragic fire and on the very spot where the warehouse once stood.
The Worcester 6, sacrificed their lives to try to rescue two individuals who were believed to be trapped inside the inferno. Crafted by artist Brian P. Hanlon, the three-piece tribute to the six fallen firefighters in the December 3, 1999 fire was unveiled to the public on December 3, 2008; nine years after the tragic fire and on the very spot where the warehouse once stood.
A Worcester fire truck speeds to a call.
Colorful graffiti on Southbridge St. greets visitors to the Miss Worcester Diner.
Miss Worcester Diner
Miss Worcester Diner
Miss Worcester Diner
The DCU Center.
A colorful sign aside the DCU Center.
The Wormtown Brewery
A giant smiley face, by artist OG Slick, adorns a building at
261 Main St.
Moynagh's Tavern Inc., exchange street.
A mural on a building in downtown Worcester.
Mechanics Hall.
Worcester Memorial Hall.
A heart is seen on some of Worcester's street signs, with a nod to the motto: "The
Heart of the Commonwealth."
The General Devens statue.
Tuckerman Hall. This concert hall was built in 1902.
The Worcester Art Museum.
Union Station
Worcester Regional Airport
George's Coney Island
A downtown mural
Construction on Polar Park continues on the future home for the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
