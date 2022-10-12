FOTOS: Healey y Diehl en el Boston Media Center para el debate de la gobernación

El republicano Geoff Diehl y la demócrata Maura Healey estuvieron en el NBCUniversal Boston Media Center el miércoles para su primer debate antes de las elecciones generales para gobernador de Massachusetts. Los partidarios de ambos candidatos estaban afuera con carteles de campaña.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, arrives at the Boston Media Center before the first gubernatorial debate.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, arrives at the Boston Media Center ahead of Wednesday’s debate.
Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey take the stage for their first debate in the general election for Massachusetts governor.
Supporters of Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl outside the Boston Media Center before the candidates’ first debate in the Massachusetts governor’s race.
Democrat Maura Healey speaking during the debate.
Republican Geoff Diehl at the debate.
Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl faced off in the first televised debate in the Massachusetts governor’s race
