FOTOS: Tormenta tropical Elsa trae inundaciones a Nueva Inglaterra

A person walks on the flooded streets near Boston, Massachusetts, after downpour from Elsa
NBC Connecticut
Flooding in Middletown
NBC Connecticut
Flooding in Wethersfield During Tropical Storm Elsa
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
NBC10 Boston
Cars on a flooded road in Framingham, Mass., during Tropical Storm Elsa on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Palmer Field in Middletown is flooded after Tropical Storm Elsa.
Norwalk Police Department
Police in Norwalk, Connecticut, are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Calf Pasture Beach and Veterans Park are closed.
Norwalk Police Department
Connecticut Avenue is closed between Scribner Avenue and Rampart Road due to flooding, police in Norwalk say. They are warning motorists to avoid driving through flooded roadways.
Darien Police Department
Cars stuck in flood waters in Darien, Connecticut.
Mark Garfinkel
Mark Garfinkel
A man clings to his vehicle’s door to avoid stepping in the flooded street
Mark Garfinkel
A woman rides a BlueBike in heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Elsa

Este artículo etiquetado en:

inundacionesMassachusettsConnecticutTORMENTA TROPICAL ELSAElsa

