FOTOS: Tormenta tropical Elsa trae inundaciones a Nueva Inglaterra Hace 1 hora • Actualizado hace 11 min 16 fotos 1/16 A person walks on the flooded streets near Boston, Massachusetts, after downpour from Elsa 2/16 NBC Connecticut Flooding in Middletown 3/16 NBC Connecticut Flooding in Wethersfield During Tropical Storm Elsa 4/16 NBC Connecticut 5/16 NBC Connecticut 6/16 NBC Connecticut 7/16 NBC Connecticut 8/16 9/16 NBC10 Boston Cars on a flooded road in Framingham, Mass., during Tropical Storm Elsa on Friday, July 9, 2021. 10/16 Palmer Field in Middletown is flooded after Tropical Storm Elsa. 11/16 Norwalk Police Department Police in Norwalk, Connecticut, are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Calf Pasture Beach and Veterans Park are closed. 12/16 Norwalk Police Department Connecticut Avenue is closed between Scribner Avenue and Rampart Road due to flooding, police in Norwalk say. They are warning motorists to avoid driving through flooded roadways. 13/16 Darien Police Department Cars stuck in flood waters in Darien, Connecticut. 14/16 Mark Garfinkel 15/16 Mark Garfinkel A man clings to his vehicle's door to avoid stepping in the flooded street 16/16 Mark Garfinkel A woman rides a BlueBike in heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Elsa Este artículo etiquetado en: inundacionesMassachusettsConnecticutTORMENTA TROPICAL ELSAElsa