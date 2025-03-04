Bomberos extinguen incendio en edificio de siete plantas en Dorchester

Los bomberos intentaban extinguir un incendio el martes por la mañana en un edificio de siete pisos en el barrio Dorchester de Boston.
El fuego comenzó en el tercer piso del edificio de gran altura en South Point Drive y fue extinguido rápidamente, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Boston.
No se reportaron heridos, pero dos personas fueron desplazadas por el incendio.
La causa sigue bajo investigación.