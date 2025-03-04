Bomberos extinguen incendio en edificio de siete plantas en Dorchester

Los bomberos intentaban extinguir un incendio el martes por la mañana en un edificio de siete pisos en el barrio Dorchester de Boston.

El fuego comenzó en el tercer piso del edificio de gran altura en South Point Drive y fue extinguido rápidamente, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Boston.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire this morning on the 3rd floor of the 7 story high rise building at 15 South Point Drive Dorchester. No injuries to report , 2 residents were displace. BFD-FIU is investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/WsCJ9riGiN