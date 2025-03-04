BOSTON

Bomberos extinguen incendio en edificio de siete plantas en Dorchester

No se reportaron heridos.

Por Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Los bomberos intentaban extinguir un incendio el martes por la mañana en un edificio de siete pisos en el barrio Dorchester de Boston.

El fuego comenzó en el tercer piso del edificio de gran altura en South Point Drive y fue extinguido rápidamente, según el Departamento de Bomberos de Boston.

VÉALO GRATIS A CUALQUIER HORA

icon

Mira sin costo Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, 24/7, donde quiera que estés.

No se reportaron heridos, pero dos personas fueron desplazadas por el incendio.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra aquí.

La causa sigue bajo investigación.

Tiroteo en Dorchester 20 Feb

Persona herida tras tiroteo en Dorchester

BOSTON 20 Feb

Muere niño tras ser trasladado de urgencia al hospital en Boston

Este artículo etiquetado en:

BOSTONDorchester
Panel
Newsletters Conoce al Equipo Noticias Locales Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island El tiempo Cierre de Escuelas Entretenimiento Acceso Total Enfoque Responde Contáctanos EEUU Puerto Rico Inmigración al día Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Salud Mundo
WNEU Public Inspection File Accesibilidad Empleos WNEU Términos de Servicio Política de privacidad Envía tus comentarios Boletín Electrónico Guía de programación Descarga nuestra app
Contáctanos