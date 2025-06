Persona hospitalizada tras incendio en Roxbury durante la madrugada

Chief Rayshawn Johnson briefs the media at the fire 971 Tremont st . Approx. 3:30 fire showing from 3rd & 4th floors. 1resident was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ .12 adults & 2 children displaced , ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ . Damages est. 500,00, the cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/7v84CcXVkZ