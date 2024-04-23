La gira ‘Party After Dark’ de Pitbull llega a Connecticut

Pitbull ha anunciado las fechas de su gira Party After Dark y vendrá a Connecticut.
Una de las 26 ciudades del Party After Dark Tour de Pitbull es Hartford.
Armando Christian Pérez, conocido como Pitbull, ganador del premio Grammy, estará en el Xfinity Theatre de Hartford el viernes 13 de septiembre. T-Pain lo acompañará.
La venta de entradas comenzará el viernes 26 de abril a las 10 a. m. en LiveNation.com.
El recorrido también ofrecerá algunos paquetes y experiencias VIP.
Fechas de la gira "Party After Dark":
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Friday, Aug. 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Saturday, Aug. 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Sunday, Aug. 25 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- Thursday, Aug 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Friday, Aug. 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Aug. 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Sunday, Sept. 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Friday, Sept. 6 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Saturday, Sept. 7 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Sunday, Sept. 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
- Thursday, Sept. 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
- Friday, Sept. 13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Saturday, Sept. 14 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sunday, Sept. 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Thursday, Sept. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Saturday, Sept. 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
- Sunday, Sept. 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Friday, Sept. 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, with Special Guest Lil Jon
- Saturday, Sept. 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Thursday, Oct. 3 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, with Special Guest Lil Jon
- Friday, Oct. 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Oct. 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater