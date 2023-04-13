Maratón de Boston: Todo lo que debes saber

La edición número 127 del maratón de Boston se llevará a cabo el lunes 17 de abril y contará con una participación de 30,000 atletas de más de 100 países.
La histórica carrera cubre 26.2 millas desde Hopkinton a Boston. El maratón más antiguo del mundo se lleva a cabo dos días después del décimo aniversario de haber enfrentado un atentado con bomba en 2013. Aquí está todo lo que necesitas saber sobre la carrera de este año:
HORAS DE INICIO DEL MARATÓN DE BOSTON
9:02 a.m.: División Silla de Ruedas – Hombres
9:05 a.m.: División Silla de Ruedas – Mujeres
9:30 a. m.: Participantes en bicicleta de mano y dúo
9:37 a.m.: Hombres profesionales
9:47 a.m.: Mujeres Profesionales
9:50 a.m.: Divisiones de atletismo
10:00 a.m.: Ola 1
10:25 a.m.: Ola 2
10:50 a.m.: Ola 3
11:15 a.m.: Ola 4
RUTA DEL MARATÓN DE BOSTON
El maratón comienza en Hopkinton y recorre Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton y Brookline, y termina frente a la Biblioteca Pública de Boston y la Iglesia Old South en Copley Square de Boston en el vecindario Back Bay de la ciudad.
¿QUIÉN CORRE EL MARATÓN DE BOSTON DE ESTE AÑO?
Entre los corredores de élite que participarán este año se encuentran Eliud Kipchoge, poseedor del récord mundial de maratón y doble medallista de oro olímpico en maratón, así como el actual campeón mundial de atletismo de maratón Gotytom Gebreslase, quienes debutarán en el maratón de Boston y se unirán a seis distinguidos campeones de este maratón en la línea de salida. Entre los campeones del maratón de Boston que competirán se encuentran el actual ganador Evans Chebet de Kenia y Des Linden, el campeón estadounidense más reciente de la división abierta.
Detrás de Kipchoge y Chebet, el hombre más rápido en el campo será el poseedor del récord nacional de Tanzania, Gabriel Geay, quien terminó segundo en el Maratón de Valencia el mes pasado con 2:03:00. Geay ha tenido éxito compitiendo en las carreteras de Boston, ganando el B.A.A. 10K, quedando cuarto en el maratón de Boston del año pasado y terminando segundo y tercero en el B.A.A. Media Maratón en 2019 y 2018, respectivamente.
Aquí está la lista completa del resto de los competidores masculinos.
En el campo femenino, el segundo y tercer lugar del año pasado en Boston, Ababel Yeshaneh de Etiopía y Mary Ngugi de Kenia, regresan con la esperanza de reclamar el primer lugar en el podio. Yeshaneh estuvo a cuatro segundos de la victoria, mientras que Ngugi se ubicó segunda y tercera en Boston. También está de vuelta Joyciline Jepkosgei, ex ganadora de los maratones de la ciudad de Nueva York y Londres.
Aquí hay una lista de mujeres participantes adicionales.
Varias celebridades y personalidades locales conocidas también correrán el maratón de este año. La leyenda de los Medias Rojas de Boston, David Ortiz, será el gran mariscal.
PRECAUCIONES DE SEGURIDAD PÚBLICA
Los organizadores del maratón de Boston tenían previsto anunciar los planes de seguridad para la carrera de este año el jueves por la mañana.
Se esperaba que Massachusetts Emergency Management, la ciudad de Boston y la Asociación Atlética de Boston describieran algunas medidas de seguridad pública que se implementarán antes y durante la carrera, incluida la información que las personas deben saber si planean venir.
Los funcionarios saben que este es el décimo aniversario de los atentados del maratón, por lo que se debe esperar un aumento de la seguridad en todo Boston.
CÓMO LLEGAR A LA CIUDAD
Se insta a las personas que vienen a Boston para el maratón a no conducir sus vehículos personales. La información sobre el alquiler de Bluebikes se puede encontrar en el sitio web de Bluebikes y la información de transporte público se puede encontrar en el sitio web de MBTA.
Para un viaje de regreso más rápido, la MBTA aconseja a los pasajeros que compren un viaje de ida y vuelta en lugar de un boleto de ida. Caminar también es una excelente manera de moverse por la ciudad.
CIERRES DE CARRETERAS Y RESTRICCIONES DE ESTACIONAMIENTO
La policía de Boston ha anunciado una serie de cierres de carreteras como resultado del maratón de este año.
Los cierres y las restricciones de estacionamiento se describen en el sitio web de la ciudad, junto con un mapa interactivo.
PROHIBIDO DETENERSE DEL 5 DE ABRIL AL 20 DE ABRIL
- Blagden Street, (lado sur, lado opuesto de la biblioteca) Huntington Avenue hasta Exeter Street para el estacionamiento de HP
- Boylston Street, (ambos lados) Exeter Street hasta Dartmouth Street
- Boylston Street, Dartmouth Street (desde Dartmouth Street hasta Clarendon Street) Exeter Street, Boylston Street hasta Blagden Street
PROHIBIDO DETENERSE DEL 10 AL 20 DE ABRIL
- Blagden Street, Dartmouth Street hasta BPL Driveway
PROHIBIDO DETENERSE DEL 12 AL 18 DE ABRIL
- Exeter Street, Alley 441 hasta Boylston Street
PROHIBIDO DETENERSE DEL 13 AL 17 DE ABRIL
- Trinity Place, St. James Avenue hasta Stuart Street
PROHIBIDO DETENERSE VIERNES, SÁBADO Y LUNES - 14, 15 Y 17 DE ABRIL
- Beacon Street, Charles Street hasta Joy Street
- Boylston Street, Dalton Street hasta Arlington Street, a menos que se indique lo contrario
- Clarendon Street, Newbury Street hasta Saint James Avenue
- Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street hasta Commonwealth Avenue
- Exeter Street, Newbury Street hasta Huntington Avenue, sin paradas de jueves a lunes, y lado este desde Boylston Street hasta Blagden Street.
PROHIBIDO DETENERSE DE SÁBADO A LUNES - 15 - 17 DE ABRIL
- Beacon Street, Bay State Road hasta Brookline Town Line (ambos lados)
- Berkeley Street, Stuart Street hasta Newbury Street
- Boylston Street, Arlington Street hasta Charles Street
- Cambridge Street, Court Street hasta Sudbury Street
- Charles Street, Boylston Street hasta Beacon Street
- Avenida Saint James, calle Arlington hasta calle Clarendon
- Stuart Street, Huntington Avenue hasta Arlington Street
PROHIBIDO DETENERSE EL DOMINGO Y LUNES 16 Y 17 DE ABRIL
- Clarendon Street, Newbury Street hasta Public Alley 436
- Newbury Street, para vehículos de medios desde el # 29 de Newbury Street cruzando Berkeley Street hasta el #69 de Newbury Street
PROHIBIDO DETENERSE DE 12:01 A.M. HASTA LAS 3 P.M. EL 17 DE ABRIL
- Newbury Street, Dartmouth Street hasta Exeter Street
PROHIBIDO DETENERSE DEL LUNES 17 DE ABRIL
- Arlington Street, Beacon Street hasta Stuart Street
- Arlington Street, Columbus Avenue hasta Isabella Street
- Beacon Street, Brighton desde Chestnut Hill Avenue hasta Brookline Town Line
- Beacon Street, Back Bay desde Charles Street hasta Arlington Street
- Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue hasta Commonwealth Avenue, a menos que se indique lo contrario
- Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue hasta Massachusetts Avenue
- Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue hasta Exeter Street, a menos que se indique lo contrario
- Boylston Street, desde Massachusetts Avenue hasta Dalton Street
- Charles Street, desde Boylston Street hasta Beacon Street
- Charles Street South, desde Park Plaza hasta Boylston Street
- Chestnut Hill Avenue, desde Commonwealth Avenue hasta Beacon Street
- Clarendon Street, desde Commonwealth Avenue hasta Columbus Avenue, a menos que se indique lo contrario
- Cleveland Circle, (área de estacionamiento adyacente a Cassidy Playground y área de estacionamiento adyacente a Sutherland Road) desde Beacon Street hasta Chestnut Hill Avenue, las 24 horas
- Columbus Avenue, desde Arlington Street hasta Dartmouth Street
- Commonwealth Avenue, desde Charlesgate West hasta Deerfield Street (salida)
- Commonwealth Avenue, desde Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) hasta 80 pies al este de Hereford Street.
- Commonwealth Avenue, desde Lake Street hasta Chestnut Hill Avenue (entrante)
- Congress Street, desde State Street hasta Hanover Street
- Dalton Street, desde Boylston Street hasta Clearway Street
- Dartmouth Street, desde Newbury Street hasta Commonwealth Avenue y Saint James Avenue hasta Columbus Avenue
- Deerfield Street, desde Commonwealth Avenue hasta Bay State Road
- East Dedham, calle desde Harrison Avenue hasta Albany Street
- Exeter Street, desde Commonwealth Avenue hasta Newbury Street
- Fairfield Street, desde Boylston Street hasta Commonwealth Avenue
- Gloucester Street, desde Commonwealth Avenue hasta Boylston Street
- Hereford Street, desde Commonwealth Avenue hasta Boylston Street
- Hanover Street, (ambos lados) desde Congress Street hasta Commercial Street
- Huntington Avenue, desde Blagden Street hasta Massachusetts Avenue
- Kenmore Street, desde Newbury Street hasta Beacon Street
- Nassau Street, (ambos lados) desde Washington Street hasta Harrison Avenue
- New Chardon Street, desde Merrimac Street hasta Cambridge Street
- Newbury Street, desde Arlington Street hasta Brookline Avenue
- Plympton Street, desde Harrison Avenue hasta Albany Street
- Providence Street, desde Arlington Street hasta Berkeley Street
- Raleigh Street, desde Bay State Road hasta Beacon Street
- State Street, (ambos lados) desde Congress Street hasta Washington Street
- Stanhope Street, desde Berkeley Street hasta Clarendon Street
- Scotia Street, desde Dalton Street hasta St. Cecilia Street
- St. Cecilia Street, desde Belvidere Street hasta Boylston Street
- Tremont Street, (ambos lados) desde Cambridge Street/Beacon Street hasta Stuart Street
- Washington Street, ambos lados, desde Oak Street hasta Nassau Street. Lado este (lado par), desde Nassau Street hasta Kneeland Street
- Washington Street, (ambos lados) desde Winter Street hasta State Street Winter Street, (ambos lados) desde Tremont Street hasta Washington Street