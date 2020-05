Más de 60 desplazados tras incendio en la YMCA de Boston

At approx. 12:50 am a fire on the 7th floor at the ⁦@YMCA_Boston⁩ 316 Huntington Ave. There was 1 resident transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . Damages est. at 100,000. BFD-VAU , ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ ,⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ helping with the 60+ displaced . BFD-FIU investigating . pic.twitter.com/ufUzDzoABW