Mayoría de las áreas de natación en Connecticut estarán abiertas el lunes

Por TELEMUNDO NUEVA INGLATERRA

Al dar la bienvenida al comienzo no oficial del verano, el Departamento de Energía y Protección Ambiental del estado está enviando un recordatorio de que las áreas de natación de Connecticut no están oficialmente abiertas hasta el Día de la Recordación. Estas son las áreas de natación que estarán abiertas el lunes

PARQUES ESTATALES ABIERTOS EL LUNES:

  • Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison
  • Rocky Neck State Park, Niantic
  • Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
  • Silver Sands State Park, Milford

LAGOS, ESTANQUES CERRADOS EL LUNES:

  • Mashamoquet Brook State Park, Pomfret – Cerrado por mantenimiento

LAGOS, ESTANQUES ABIERTOS EL LUNES:

  • Black Rock State Park, Watertown 
  • Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
  • Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth
  • Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk), Chester
  • Day Pond State Park, Colchester
  • Gardner Lake State Park, Salem
  • Gay City State Park, Hebron
  • Hopeville Pond State Park, Griswold
  • Indian Well State Park, Shelton
  • Lake Waramaug State Park, Kent
  • Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
  • Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond), Voluntown
  • Quaddick State Park, Thompson
  • Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
  • Stratton Brook State Park, Simsbury
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middlefield
  • Wharton Brook State Park, Wallingford   

