Nuestras fotos más memorables de 2024

Por Mark Garfinkel

Este año Boston tuvo algunas vistas poco comunes, desde el cielo (las auroras boreales y un eclipse solar casi total) hasta las calles (el desfile que celebra el 18vo campeonato de la NBA de los Celtics).

Mark Garfinkel, fotógrafo de NBC10 Boston, capturó eso y mucho más. Aquí están sus selecciones de las fotos más memorables de 2024.

96 fotos
1/96
Jan. 10, 2024: A woman inches closer to wave action in Revere along Winthrop Shore Drive.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Jan. 10, 2024: A woman inches closer to wave action in Revere along Winthrop Shore Drive.
2/96
Jan. 10, 2024: Waves crash over the seawall along Winthrop Shore Drive in Revere.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Jan. 10, 2024: Waves crash over the seawall along Winthrop Shore Drive in Revere.
3/96
Jan. 10, 2024: A squirrel bathes in the afternoon light in South Boston.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Jan. 10, 2024: A squirrel bathes in the afternoon light in South Boston.
4/96
Jan. 12, 2024: In Downtown Crossing, clown heads are part of an art installation from the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Jan. 12, 2024: In Downtown Crossing, clown heads are part of an art installation from the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District.
5/96
Jan. 13, 2024: Surfers catch a wave and a rainbow during a unique winter weather moment on Winthrop Beach.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10Boston
Jan. 13, 2024: Surfers catch a wave and a rainbow during a unique winter weather moment on Winthrop Beach.
6/96
Feb. 7, 2024: Lynn firefighters investigate after a car slid into the ocean off Blossom Street Extension. No one was hurt.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 7, 2024: Lynn firefighters investigate after a car slid into the ocean off Blossom Street Extension. No one was hurt.
7/96
Feb. 8, 2024: Two airliners clipped wings at Boston’s Logan airport, causing delays for both jets’ passengers but not causing any injuries.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 8, 2024: Two airliners clipped wings at Boston’s Logan airport, causing delays for both jets’ passengers but not causing any injuries.
8/96
Feb. 8, 2024: The unique and somewhat rare hole punch cloud makes an appearance near Boston’s Logan airport.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 8, 2024: The unique and somewhat rare hole punch cloud makes an appearance near Boston’s Logan airport.
9/96
Feb. 15, 2024: A tow company raises a car from over the seawall to the street after a two-car crash on Winthrop’s Pleasant Street.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 15, 2024: A tow company raises a car from over the seawall to the street after a two-car crash on Winthrop’s Pleasant Street.
10/96
Feb. 21, 2024: A blue jay buzzes a winterberry bush in Cambridge.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 21, 2024: A blue jay buzzes a winterberry bush in Cambridge.
11/96
Feb. 28, 2024: Red dye-stained money sits in Andrew Square as Boston police detectives investigate a nearby bank robbery.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 28, 2024: Red dye-stained money sits in Andrew Square as Boston police detectives investigate a nearby bank robbery.
12/96
March 7, 2024: Protestors block the area near Boston’s South Station as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
March 7, 2024: Protestors block the area near Boston’s South Station as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
13/96
March 7, 2024: Protestors block the area near Boston’s South Station as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
March 7, 2024: Protestors block the area near Boston’s South Station as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
14/96
Mark Garfinkel<br /> 2024<br /> NBC10Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
15/96
March 31, 2024: An insect enjoys some early pollen in this close-up photo in Revere.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
March 31, 2024: An insect enjoys some early pollen in this close-up photo in Revere.
16/96
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
17/96
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
18/96
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
19/96
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
20/96
April 5, 2024: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu checks on the status of four police officers who were injured inside City Hall as they tried to arrest a belligerent man who also bit one of the officers.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 5, 2024: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu checks on the status of four police officers who were injured inside City Hall as they tried to arrest a belligerent man who also bit one of the officers.
21/96
April 8, 2024: Students at For Kids Only Afterschool program view the solar eclipse from a patch of grass in Winthrop.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 8, 2024: Students at For Kids Only Afterschool program view the solar eclipse from a patch of grass in Winthrop.
22/96
April 8, 2024: The near-total solar eclipse as seen from Winthrop, Massachusetts.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 8, 2024: The near-total solar eclipse as seen from Winthrop, Massachusetts.
23/96
April 10, 2024: Balloons left over from the Red Sox home opener, a 7–1 loss to Baltimore, the day before blow in the wind and settle on Brookline Avenue outside of Fenway Park.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 10, 2024: Balloons left over from the Red Sox home opener, a 7–1 loss to Baltimore, the day before blow in the wind and settle on Brookline Avenue outside of Fenway Park.
24/96
April 25, 2024: A deceased humpback whale appears along the coast in Marblehead. The whale was towed out to sea, only to reappear in Swampscott several days later.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 25, 2024: A deceased humpback whale appears along the coast in Marblehead. The whale was towed out to sea, only to reappear in Swampscott several days later.
25/96
April 25, 2024: A deceased humpback whale appears along the coast in Marblehead. The whale was towed out to sea, only to reappear in Swampscott several days later.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 25, 2024: A deceased humpback whale appears along the coast in Marblehead. The whale was towed out to sea, only to reappear in Swampscott several days later.
26/96
July 15, 2024: A whale in Nahant Bay breaches several feet from Clark Scott, a Swampscott kayaker.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 15, 2024: A whale in Nahant Bay breaches several feet from Clark Scott, a Swampscott kayaker.
27/96
Aug. 7, 2024: A juvenile humpback whale is seen off Boston’s Deer Island. The whale thrilled passersby for weeks, though it prompted a warning of possible MBTA water shuttle delays.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 7, 2024: A juvenile humpback whale is seen off Boston’s Deer Island. The whale thrilled passersby for weeks, though it prompted a warning of possible MBTA water shuttle delays.
28/96
Aug. 7, 2024: A juvenile humpback whale is seen off Boston’s Deer Island. The whale thrilled passersby for weeks, though it prompted a warning of possible MBTA water shuttle delays.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 7, 2024: A juvenile humpback whale is seen off Boston’s Deer Island. The whale thrilled passersby for weeks, though it prompted a warning of possible MBTA water shuttle delays.
29/96
April 29, 2024: Canada Geese goslings navigate Commonwealth Avenue at Charlesgate West.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 29, 2024: Canada Geese goslings navigate Commonwealth Avenue at Charlesgate West.
30/96
May 3, 2024: Swan cygnets tuck underneath their mother at a pond in Chestnut Hill.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 3, 2024: Swan cygnets tuck underneath their mother at a pond in Chestnut Hill.
31/96
May 8, 2024: A blue jay gets a closer look at a hawk in a tree in Winthrop.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 8, 2024: A blue jay gets a closer look at a hawk in a tree in Winthrop.
32/96
May 10, 2024: A uniquely Boston double-“Storrowing” — after an 18-wheeler struck the Bowker Bridge early in the morning, hours later a Trillium Brewing truck struck a Storrow Drive bridge near Mass. General Hospital.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 10, 2024: A uniquely Boston double-“Storrowing” — after an 18-wheeler struck the Bowker Bridge early in the morning, hours later a Trillium Brewing truck struck a Storrow Drive bridge near Mass. General Hospital.
33/96
May 10, 2024: A uniquely Boston double-“Storrowing” — after an 18-wheeler struck the Bowker Bridge early in the morning, hours later a Trillium Brewing truck struck a Storrow Drive bridge near Mass. General Hospital.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 10, 2024: A uniquely Boston double-“Storrowing” — after an 18-wheeler struck the Bowker Bridge early in the morning, hours later a Trillium Brewing truck struck a Storrow Drive bridge near Mass. General Hospital.
34/96
June 4, 2024: A bridge strike on Boston’s Soldiers Field Road caused extensive damage to this rental truck.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 4, 2024: A bridge strike on Boston’s Soldiers Field Road caused extensive damage to this rental truck.
35/96
June 4, 2024: A bridge strike on Boston’s Soldiers Field Road caused extensive damage to this rental truck.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 4, 2024: A bridge strike on Boston’s Soldiers Field Road caused extensive damage to this rental truck.
36/96
Mark Garfinkel<br /> 2024<br /> NBC10Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
37/96
Nov. 13, 2024: The second “Storrowing” in two days, this time the Fairfield Street footbridge is the victim of this early morning crash.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 13, 2024: The second “Storrowing” in two days, this time the Fairfield Street footbridge is the victim of this early morning crash.
38/96
Nov. 13, 2024: Another angle of the Fairfield Street footbridge “Storrowing.”
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 13, 2024: Another angle of the Fairfield Street footbridge “Storrowing.”
39/96
May 27, 2024: This early morning crash involving a large MassDOT sign on West Bridgewater’s Route 24 south caused a non-life threatening injury and heavy traffic.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 27, 2024: This early morning crash involving a large MassDOT sign on West Bridgewater’s Route 24 south caused a non-life threatening injury and heavy traffic.
40/96
May 29, 2024: A Boston police explosive ordnance expert prepares to examine a suspicious package on Boston’s State Street. The package was deemed harmless, though the area’s two-hour closure affected lunch hour businesses.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 29, 2024: A Boston police explosive ordnance expert prepares to examine a suspicious package on Boston’s State Street. The package was deemed harmless, though the area’s two-hour closure affected lunch hour businesses.
41/96
May 30, 2024: A fire destroys the former Russo Tux building on Revere Beach Parkway in Chelsea.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 30, 2024: A fire destroys the former Russo Tux building on Revere Beach Parkway in Chelsea.
42/96
May 30, 2024: A fire destroys the former Russo Tux building on Revere Beach Parkway in Chelsea.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 30, 2024: A fire destroys the former Russo Tux building on Revere Beach Parkway in Chelsea.
43/96
Mark Garfinkel<br /> 2024<br /> NBC10Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
44/96
June 8, 2024: The Boston’s Pride for the People parade makes its way through Boston’s Back Bay en route to the South End.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 8, 2024: The Boston’s Pride for the People parade makes its way through Boston’s Back Bay en route to the South End.
45/96
June 8, 2024: The Boston’s Pride for the People parade makes its way through Boston’s Back Bay en route to the South End.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 8, 2024: The Boston’s Pride for the People parade makes its way through Boston’s Back Bay en route to the South End.
46/96
June 12, 2024: Boston EMS cares for one of two people rescued from a Dorchester fire on Carson Street.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 12, 2024: Boston EMS cares for one of two people rescued from a Dorchester fire on Carson Street.
47/96
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
48/96
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
49/96
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
50/96
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
51/96
June 26, 2024 A dog peers out a car window in Dedham.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 26, 2024 A dog peers out a car window in Dedham.
52/96
June 26, 2024: Lightning dances around a departing airliner near Boston’s Logan airport.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 26, 2024: Lightning dances around a departing airliner near Boston’s Logan airport.
53/96
June 30, 2024: Lightning strikes the antenna atop Boston’s Prudential Center tower.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 30, 2024: Lightning strikes the antenna atop Boston’s Prudential Center tower.
54/96
July 1, 2024: A happy Karen Read walks out of the Dedham courthouse after a mistrial was declared in the case against her regarding the death of her late boyfriend, John O’Keefe.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 1, 2024: A happy Karen Read walks out of the Dedham courthouse after a mistrial was declared in the case against her regarding the death of her late boyfriend, John O’Keefe.
55/96
Mark Garfinkel<br /> 2024<br /> NBC10Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
56/96
Mark Garfinkel<br /> 2024<br /> NBC10Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
57/96
July 8, 2024: A great blue heron flies over small boats along Cambridge’s Charles River.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 8, 2024: A great blue heron flies over small boats along Cambridge’s Charles River.
58/96
July 12, 2024: A young pitcher gets his turn at the mound during a Winthrop Little League game.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 12, 2024: A young pitcher gets his turn at the mound during a Winthrop Little League game.
59/96
Mark Garfinkel<br /> 2024<br /> NBC10Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
60/96
July 19, 2024: A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter performing a training landing atop Boston’s Mass. General Hospital.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 19, 2024: A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter performing a training landing atop Boston’s Mass. General Hospital.
61/96
July 25, 2024: Medford firefighters work to free a man from an early morning three-car crash on I-93. Several non-life-threatening injuries were reported.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 25, 2024: Medford firefighters work to free a man from an early morning three-car crash on I-93. Several non-life-threatening injuries were reported.
62/96
Aug. 2, 2024: Smoke from western U.S. wildfires turns a Boston sunrise a unique hue as a departing airliner is seen leaving Logan airport.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 2, 2024: Smoke from western U.S. wildfires turns a Boston sunrise a unique hue as a departing airliner is seen leaving Logan airport.
63/96
Aug. 3, 2024: Heavy weather to our south and west caused a massive, diversion-filled traffic jam at Logan airport as hundreds of passengers on diverted flights waited hours for departure.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 3, 2024: Heavy weather to our south and west caused a massive, diversion-filled traffic jam at Logan airport as hundreds of passengers on diverted flights waited hours for departure.
64/96
Aug. 9, 2024: A seagull goes about its business atop a sand sculpture of a cat left over from the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 9, 2024: A seagull goes about its business atop a sand sculpture of a cat left over from the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.
65/96
April 12, 2024: A dying thunderstorm is seen over Quincy as a rainbow forms.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 12, 2024: A dying thunderstorm is seen over Quincy as a rainbow forms.
66/96
Aug. 13, 2024: Smoke from western wildfires turns the sunset a unique hue.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 13, 2024: Smoke from western wildfires turns the sunset a unique hue.
67/96
Sept. 7, 2024: A halo, or ring around the sun, is framed by an American flag in Winthrop’s French Square.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 7, 2024: A halo, or ring around the sun, is framed by an American flag in Winthrop’s French Square.
68/96
Sept. 11, 2024: Capt. Grant Proops, a United Airlines pilot, sits during a quiet moment at the 9/11 Memorial at Boston’s Logan airport on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks on America.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 11, 2024: Capt. Grant Proops, a United Airlines pilot, sits during a quiet moment at the 9/11 Memorial at Boston’s Logan airport on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks on America.
69/96
Sept. 17, 2024: The MIT crew team is framed by sunrise tinted red by western wildfires.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: The MIT crew team is framed by sunrise tinted red by western wildfires.
70/96
Sept. 17, 2024: A garbage truck driver noticed smoke from the vehicle’s rear and drove to a Boston fire station on Huntington Street in early morning traffic.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: A garbage truck driver noticed smoke from the vehicle’s rear and drove to a Boston fire station on Huntington Street in early morning traffic.
71/96
Sept. 17, 2024: A Cape Air Cessna 402 with one landing gear stuck in the up position approaches and then lands at Boston’s Logan airport. No one was hurt.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: A Cape Air Cessna 402 with one landing gear stuck in the up position approaches and then lands at Boston’s Logan airport. No one was hurt.
72/96
Sept. 17, 2024: A Cape Air Cessna 402 with one landing gear stuck in the up position approaches and then lands at Boston’s Logan airport. No one was hurt.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: A Cape Air Cessna 402 with one landing gear stuck in the up position approaches and then lands at Boston’s Logan airport. No one was hurt.
73/96
Sept. 17, 2024: Clouds made this lunar eclipse difficult to spot over Boston but added some different beauty to the scene.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: Clouds made this lunar eclipse difficult to spot over Boston but added some different beauty to the scene.
74/96
Sept. 24, 2024: Unique cloud formations over Revere Beach. (Photographed in black and white.)
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 24, 2024: Unique cloud formations over Revere Beach. (Photographed in black and white.)
75/96
Sept. 27, 2024: The weather phenomenon called virga, or rain aloft, is seen over Boston’s Zakim Bunker Hill bridge.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 27, 2024: The weather phenomenon called virga, or rain aloft, is seen over Boston’s Zakim Bunker Hill bridge.
76/96
Sept. 29, 2024: “Two and 1/2 Feet” (photographed in black and white at Revere Beach.)
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 29, 2024: “Two and 1/2 Feet” (photographed in black and white at Revere Beach.)
77/96
Oct. 5, 2024: The moon sets over Boston shortly after a colorful sunset.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 5, 2024: The moon sets over Boston shortly after a colorful sunset.
78/96
Oct. 7, 2024: A great egret catches some lunch along the Winthrop shoreline.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 7, 2024: A great egret catches some lunch along the Winthrop shoreline.
79/96
Oct. 10, 2024: Newton firefighters battle a stubborn boat fire at Newton Yacht Club on Nonantum Road.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 10, 2024: Newton firefighters battle a stubborn boat fire at Newton Yacht Club on Nonantum Road.
80/96
Oct. 10, 2024: The northern lights are seen on and near Boston’s Deer Island, thrilling people on the ground and on arriving airliners to Boston’s Logan airport alike.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 10, 2024: The northern lights are seen on and near Boston’s Deer Island, thrilling people on the ground and on arriving airliners to Boston’s Logan airport alike.
81/96
Oct. 10, 2024: The northern lights are seen on and near Boston’s Deer Island, thrilling people on the ground and on arriving airliners to Boston’s Logan airport alike.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 10, 2024: The northern lights are seen on and near Boston’s Deer Island, thrilling people on the ground and on arriving airliners to Boston’s Logan airport alike.
82/96
Oct. 21, 2024: Foliage frames Boston’s oldest MBTA trolley line near Milton. The Mattapan/Ashmont line started in 1929.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 21, 2024: Foliage frames Boston’s oldest MBTA trolley line near Milton. The Mattapan/Ashmont line started in 1929.
83/96
Oct. 18, 2024: A dog walker takes a picture of the beautiful foliage at Boston’s Jamaica Pond.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 18, 2024: A dog walker takes a picture of the beautiful foliage at Boston’s Jamaica Pond.
84/96
Oct. 23, 2024: Early morning fog and foliage surround bikers using Brookline’s Larz Anderson Park as their exercise venue.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 23, 2024: Early morning fog and foliage surround bikers using Brookline’s Larz Anderson Park as their exercise venue.
85/96
Oct. 23, 2024: Early morning fog and foliage surround bikers using Brookline’s Larz Anderson Park as their exercise venue.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 23, 2024: Early morning fog and foliage surround bikers using Brookline’s Larz Anderson Park as their exercise venue.
86/96
Oct. 31, 2024: A jogger makes her way along a colorful Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 31, 2024: A jogger makes her way along a colorful Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
87/96
Nov. 6, 2024: A backlit fountain frames a jogger along Boston’s Esplanade.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 6, 2024: A backlit fountain frames a jogger along Boston’s Esplanade.
88/96
Nov. 8, 2024: Burning buildings on Raymond Avenue in Somerville — firefighters rescued a woman.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 BostonNovember 8, 2024 Somerville firefighters rescued a woman from this Raymond Ave. fire today.
Nov. 8, 2024: Burning buildings on Raymond Avenue in Somerville — firefighters rescued a woman.
89/96
Nov. 9, 2024: Wildfires continue to plague the area amid continuing drought. Here, the big fire in Lynn Woods is seen from Winthrop with Revere Beach in the foreground.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 BostonNovember 8, 2024 Somerville firefighters rescued a woman from this Raymond Ave. fire today.
Nov. 9, 2024: Wildfires continue to plague the area amid continuing drought. Here, the big fire in Lynn Woods is seen from Winthrop with Revere Beach in the foreground.
90/96
Mark Garfinkel<br /> 2024<br /> NBC10Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 BostonNovember 8, 2024 Somerville firefighters rescued a woman from this Raymond Ave. fire today.
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
91/96
Nov. 22, 2024: An electric blue acara cichlid is seen in a child’s aquarium in Winthrop.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 22, 2024: An electric blue acara cichlid is seen in a child’s aquarium in Winthrop.
92/96
Nov. 27, 2024: Just a day before Thanksgiving, these turkeys apparently have no concerns as they frolic along Brookline’s Pleasant Street.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 27, 2024: Just a day before Thanksgiving, these turkeys apparently have no concerns as they frolic along Brookline’s Pleasant Street.
93/96
Nov. 27, 2024: Just a day before Thanksgiving, these turkeys apparently have no concerns as they frolic along Brookline’s Pleasant Street.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 27, 2024: Just a day before Thanksgiving, these turkeys apparently have no concerns as they frolic along Brookline’s Pleasant Street.
94/96
Dec. 6, 2024: The Boston sunset is framed by a lobster trap Christmas Tree in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop, along the Boston city line.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Dec. 6, 2024: The Boston sunset is framed by a lobster trap Christmas Tree in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop, along the Boston city line.
95/96
Dec. 9, 2024: A two-car crash caused this vehicle to flip on the on-ramp to the Mass. Pike west at Arlington Street. Non-life threatening injuries were reported.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Dec. 9, 2024: A two-car crash caused this vehicle to flip on the on-ramp to the Mass. Pike west at Arlington Street. Non-life threatening injuries were reported.
96/96
Mark Garfinkel<br /> 2024<br /> NBC10Boston
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston

Este artículo etiquetado en:

BOSTON

Más galerías de fotos

En fotos: la amarga reacción de los simpatizantes de Harris en Washington DC
En fotos: la amarga reacción de los simpatizantes de Harris en Washington DC
En fotos: la amarga reacción de los simpatizantes de Harris en Washington DC
En fotos: la amarga reacción de los simpatizantes de Harris en Washington DC
Residentes de toda de Nueva Inglaterra acuden a las urnas: FOTOS
Residentes de toda de Nueva Inglaterra acuden a las urnas: FOTOS
Fotos: Aurora Boreal en Nueva Inglaterra
Fotos: Aurora Boreal en Nueva Inglaterra
Newsletters Conoce al Equipo Noticias Locales Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island El tiempo Cierre de Escuelas Entretenimiento Acceso Total Enfoque Responde Contáctanos EEUU Puerto Rico Inmigración Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Salud Mundo
WNEU Public Inspection File Accesibilidad Empleos WNEU Términos de Servicio Política de privacidad Envía tus comentarios Boletín Electrónico Guía de programación Descarga nuestra app
Contáctanos