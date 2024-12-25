Nuestras fotos más memorables de 2024

Este año Boston tuvo algunas vistas poco comunes, desde el cielo (las auroras boreales y un eclipse solar casi total) hasta las calles (el desfile que celebra el 18vo campeonato de la NBA de los Celtics).
Mark Garfinkel, fotógrafo de NBC10 Boston, capturó eso y mucho más. Aquí están sus selecciones de las fotos más memorables de 2024.
96 fotos
1/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Jan. 10, 2024: A woman inches closer to wave action in Revere along Winthrop Shore Drive.
2/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Jan. 10, 2024: Waves crash over the seawall along Winthrop Shore Drive in Revere.
3/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Jan. 10, 2024: A squirrel bathes in the afternoon light in South Boston.
4/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Jan. 12, 2024: In Downtown Crossing, clown heads are part of an art installation from the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District.
5/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10Boston
Jan. 13, 2024: Surfers catch a wave and a rainbow during a unique winter weather moment on Winthrop Beach.
6/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 7, 2024: Lynn firefighters investigate after a car slid into the ocean off Blossom Street Extension. No one was hurt.
7/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 8, 2024: Two airliners clipped wings at Boston’s Logan airport, causing delays for both jets’ passengers but not causing any injuries.
8/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 8, 2024: The unique and somewhat rare hole punch cloud makes an appearance near Boston’s Logan airport.
9/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 15, 2024: A tow company raises a car from over the seawall to the street after a two-car crash on Winthrop’s Pleasant Street.
10/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 21, 2024: A blue jay buzzes a winterberry bush in Cambridge.
11/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Feb. 28, 2024: Red dye-stained money sits in Andrew Square as Boston police detectives investigate a nearby bank robbery.
12/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
March 7, 2024: Protestors block the area near Boston’s South Station as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
13/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
March 7, 2024: Protestors block the area near Boston’s South Station as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
14/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
15/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
March 31, 2024: An insect enjoys some early pollen in this close-up photo in Revere.
16/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
17/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
18/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
19/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters and Boston EMS render aid at the scene of a large fire on East Boston’s Meridian Street. A 10-year-old girl and an adult perished in the early morning blaze.
20/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 5, 2024: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu checks on the status of four police officers who were injured inside City Hall as they tried to arrest a belligerent man who also bit one of the officers.
21/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 8, 2024: Students at For Kids Only Afterschool program view the solar eclipse from a patch of grass in Winthrop.
22/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 8, 2024: The near-total solar eclipse as seen from Winthrop, Massachusetts.
23/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 10, 2024: Balloons left over from the Red Sox home opener, a 7–1 loss to Baltimore, the day before blow in the wind and settle on Brookline Avenue outside of Fenway Park.
24/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 25, 2024: A deceased humpback whale appears along the coast in Marblehead. The whale was towed out to sea, only to reappear in Swampscott several days later.
25/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 25, 2024: A deceased humpback whale appears along the coast in Marblehead. The whale was towed out to sea, only to reappear in Swampscott several days later.
26/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 15, 2024: A whale in Nahant Bay breaches several feet from Clark Scott, a Swampscott kayaker.
27/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 7, 2024: A juvenile humpback whale is seen off Boston’s Deer Island. The whale thrilled passersby for weeks, though it prompted a warning of possible MBTA water shuttle delays.
28/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 7, 2024: A juvenile humpback whale is seen off Boston’s Deer Island. The whale thrilled passersby for weeks, though it prompted a warning of possible MBTA water shuttle delays.
29/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 29, 2024: Canada Geese goslings navigate Commonwealth Avenue at Charlesgate West.
30/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 3, 2024: Swan cygnets tuck underneath their mother at a pond in Chestnut Hill.
31/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 8, 2024: A blue jay gets a closer look at a hawk in a tree in Winthrop.
32/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 10, 2024: A uniquely Boston double-“Storrowing” — after an 18-wheeler struck the Bowker Bridge early in the morning, hours later a Trillium Brewing truck struck a Storrow Drive bridge near Mass. General Hospital.
33/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 10, 2024: A uniquely Boston double-“Storrowing” — after an 18-wheeler struck the Bowker Bridge early in the morning, hours later a Trillium Brewing truck struck a Storrow Drive bridge near Mass. General Hospital.
34/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 4, 2024: A bridge strike on Boston’s Soldiers Field Road caused extensive damage to this rental truck.
35/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 4, 2024: A bridge strike on Boston’s Soldiers Field Road caused extensive damage to this rental truck.
36/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
37/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 13, 2024: The second “Storrowing” in two days, this time the Fairfield Street footbridge is the victim of this early morning crash.
38/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 13, 2024: Another angle of the Fairfield Street footbridge “Storrowing.”
39/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 27, 2024: This early morning crash involving a large MassDOT sign on West Bridgewater’s Route 24 south caused a non-life threatening injury and heavy traffic.
40/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 29, 2024: A Boston police explosive ordnance expert prepares to examine a suspicious package on Boston’s State Street. The package was deemed harmless, though the area’s two-hour closure affected lunch hour businesses.
41/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 30, 2024: A fire destroys the former Russo Tux building on Revere Beach Parkway in Chelsea.
42/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
May 30, 2024: A fire destroys the former Russo Tux building on Revere Beach Parkway in Chelsea.
43/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
44/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 8, 2024: The Boston’s Pride for the People parade makes its way through Boston’s Back Bay en route to the South End.
45/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 8, 2024: The Boston’s Pride for the People parade makes its way through Boston’s Back Bay en route to the South End.
46/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 12, 2024: Boston EMS cares for one of two people rescued from a Dorchester fire on Carson Street.
47/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
48/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
49/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
50/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 21, 2024: Hundreds of thousands of fans greeted the Boston Celtics as they paraded through the city days after winning the NBA championship.
51/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 26, 2024 A dog peers out a car window in Dedham.
52/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 26, 2024: Lightning dances around a departing airliner near Boston’s Logan airport.
53/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
June 30, 2024: Lightning strikes the antenna atop Boston’s Prudential Center tower.
54/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 1, 2024: A happy Karen Read walks out of the Dedham courthouse after a mistrial was declared in the case against her regarding the death of her late boyfriend, John O’Keefe.
55/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
56/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
57/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 8, 2024: A great blue heron flies over small boats along Cambridge’s Charles River.
58/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 12, 2024: A young pitcher gets his turn at the mound during a Winthrop Little League game.
59/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
60/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 19, 2024: A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter performing a training landing atop Boston’s Mass. General Hospital.
61/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
July 25, 2024: Medford firefighters work to free a man from an early morning three-car crash on I-93. Several non-life-threatening injuries were reported.
62/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 2, 2024: Smoke from western U.S. wildfires turns a Boston sunrise a unique hue as a departing airliner is seen leaving Logan airport.
63/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 3, 2024: Heavy weather to our south and west caused a massive, diversion-filled traffic jam at Logan airport as hundreds of passengers on diverted flights waited hours for departure.
64/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 9, 2024: A seagull goes about its business atop a sand sculpture of a cat left over from the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.
65/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
April 12, 2024: A dying thunderstorm is seen over Quincy as a rainbow forms.
66/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Aug. 13, 2024: Smoke from western wildfires turns the sunset a unique hue.
67/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 7, 2024: A halo, or ring around the sun, is framed by an American flag in Winthrop’s French Square.
68/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 11, 2024: Capt. Grant Proops, a United Airlines pilot, sits during a quiet moment at the 9/11 Memorial at Boston’s Logan airport on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks on America.
69/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: The MIT crew team is framed by sunrise tinted red by western wildfires.
70/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: A garbage truck driver noticed smoke from the vehicle’s rear and drove to a Boston fire station on Huntington Street in early morning traffic.
71/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: A Cape Air Cessna 402 with one landing gear stuck in the up position approaches and then lands at Boston’s Logan airport. No one was hurt.
72/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: A Cape Air Cessna 402 with one landing gear stuck in the up position approaches and then lands at Boston’s Logan airport. No one was hurt.
73/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 17, 2024: Clouds made this lunar eclipse difficult to spot over Boston but added some different beauty to the scene.
74/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 24, 2024: Unique cloud formations over Revere Beach. (Photographed in black and white.)
75/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 27, 2024: The weather phenomenon called virga, or rain aloft, is seen over Boston’s Zakim Bunker Hill bridge.
76/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Sept. 29, 2024: “Two and 1/2 Feet” (photographed in black and white at Revere Beach.)
77/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 5, 2024: The moon sets over Boston shortly after a colorful sunset.
78/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 7, 2024: A great egret catches some lunch along the Winthrop shoreline.
79/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 10, 2024: Newton firefighters battle a stubborn boat fire at Newton Yacht Club on Nonantum Road.
80/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 10, 2024: The northern lights are seen on and near Boston’s Deer Island, thrilling people on the ground and on arriving airliners to Boston’s Logan airport alike.
81/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 10, 2024: The northern lights are seen on and near Boston’s Deer Island, thrilling people on the ground and on arriving airliners to Boston’s Logan airport alike.
82/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 21, 2024: Foliage frames Boston’s oldest MBTA trolley line near Milton. The Mattapan/Ashmont line started in 1929.
83/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 18, 2024: A dog walker takes a picture of the beautiful foliage at Boston’s Jamaica Pond.
84/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 23, 2024: Early morning fog and foliage surround bikers using Brookline’s Larz Anderson Park as their exercise venue.
85/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 23, 2024: Early morning fog and foliage surround bikers using Brookline’s Larz Anderson Park as their exercise venue.
86/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Oct. 31, 2024: A jogger makes her way along a colorful Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
87/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 6, 2024: A backlit fountain frames a jogger along Boston’s Esplanade.
88/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 BostonNovember 8, 2024 Somerville firefighters rescued a woman from this Raymond Ave. fire today.
Nov. 8, 2024: Burning buildings on Raymond Avenue in Somerville — firefighters rescued a woman.
89/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 BostonNovember 8, 2024 Somerville firefighters rescued a woman from this Raymond Ave. fire today.
Nov. 9, 2024: Wildfires continue to plague the area amid continuing drought. Here, the big fire in Lynn Woods is seen from Winthrop with Revere Beach in the foreground.
90/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 BostonNovember 8, 2024 Somerville firefighters rescued a woman from this Raymond Ave. fire today.
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston
91/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 22, 2024: An electric blue acara cichlid is seen in a child’s aquarium in Winthrop.
92/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 27, 2024: Just a day before Thanksgiving, these turkeys apparently have no concerns as they frolic along Brookline’s Pleasant Street.
93/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Nov. 27, 2024: Just a day before Thanksgiving, these turkeys apparently have no concerns as they frolic along Brookline’s Pleasant Street.
94/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Dec. 6, 2024: The Boston sunset is framed by a lobster trap Christmas Tree in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop, along the Boston city line.
95/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Dec. 9, 2024: A two-car crash caused this vehicle to flip on the on-ramp to the Mass. Pike west at Arlington Street. Non-life threatening injuries were reported.
96/96
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Mark Garfinkel
2024
NBC10Boston