Policía de tránsito de MBTA busca a hombre por agresión indecente a jovencita de 15 años en Somerville

ID Sought re: Indecent Assault & Battery investigation #MBTA bus Route 86 vicinity of McGrath Hwy, Somerville where the victim, a female, is only 15y/o. Recognize this person of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/XLS7Lpq0C1