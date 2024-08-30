Policía investiga el hallazgo de dispositivos sospechosos en New Haven

La policía dijo que hay varios dispositivos sospechosos en Orange Street en New Haven y están pidiendo a la gente que evite la zona.
No había información adicional disponible de inmediato.
MANTENTE INFORMADO
|
Mira sin costo Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, 24/7, donde quiera que estés.
|
Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra aquí.
NHPD is on scene with several suspicious devices in the area of 200 Orange Street. Please avoid the area. For responding media, please stage on the north side of Elm Street by Orange Street.— New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) August 30, 2024
Esta es una historia en desarrollo. Pendiente de actualizaciones.