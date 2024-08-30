Connecticut

Policía investiga el hallazgo de dispositivos sospechosos en New Haven

La policía dijo que hay varios dispositivos sospechosos en Orange Street en New Haven y están pidiendo a la gente que evite la zona.

No había información adicional disponible de inmediato.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo. Pendiente de actualizaciones.

