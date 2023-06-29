Rhode Island

Providence Restaurant Week reúne a más de 60 restaurantes

Restaurant-Week-Generic

La Semana de Restaurantes en Providence inicia el 9 de julio y contará con más de 60 restaurantes.

El evento se llevará a cabo del 9 al 22 de julio e incluirá ofertas especiales y ofertas por tiempo limitado en todo Rhode Island, reporta WJAR.

A continuación, se incluye una lista de los restaurantes participantes al 29 de junio:

Cranston

  • Avvio Ristorante
  • Chapel Grille
  • Legal Sea Foods

East Greenwich

  • Circe Restaurant & Bar
  • Providence Oyster Bar

Johnston

  • Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express

North Providence

  • Tumblesalts Cafe

Pawtucket

  • 10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Providence

  • 110 Grill
  • Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant
  • Bacaro Restaurant
  • Backstage Kitchen & Bar
  • Bellini
  • Blu Violet Roof Bar
  • Cafe Nuovo
  • The Capital Grille
  • Capriccio
  • Casa Azul Taqueria
  • Cassarino’s Ristorante
  • Circe Restaurant & Bar
  • Diego’s East Side Restaurant
  • Ellie’s
  • Federal Taphouse & Kitchen
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
  • Francesco’s Pizzeria
  • The George
  • Gracie’s
  • Harry’s Bar & Burger
  • Harry’s Bar & Burger “On the Hill”
  • Hemenway’s Restaurant
  • Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant
  • KG Kitchen Bar
  • Marcelino’s Boutique Bar
  • Mare Rooftop
  • Il Massimo
  • Mill’s Tavern Restaurant
  • Moonshine Alley
  • Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza
  • New Rivers
  • Nicks on Broadway
  • Olneyville New York System Restaurant
  • Otra Restaurant
  • Pane e Vino Ristorante
  • Parkside Rotisserie & Bar
  • Pizza Marvin
  • Pizzico Oyster Bar
  • Providence G Pub
  • Providence Oyster Bar
  • Red Stripe
  • Rooftop at the Providence G
  • Sarto
  • Ten Prime Steak & Sushi
  • Trattoria Zooma
  • Union Station Brewery
  • Waterman Grille
  • Xaco Taco

Smithfield

  • Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille

Warren

  • Metacom Kitchen

Warwick

  • Crow’s Nest
  • Elizabeth’s of Portofino
  • Iron Works
  • Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille

"Providence Restaurant Weeks es una de nuestras mayores oportunidades para mostrar la escena gastronómica única y diversa de Rhode Island", escribió Kristen Adamo, presidenta y directora ejecutiva de la Oficina de Convenciones y Visitantes de Providence Warwick.

Más noticias de Providence

Providence 14 Jun

Regresa a Providence el ‘PDVFest 2023’ con algunos cambios

Rhode Island 28 Jun

Reabren “splash pads” y piscinas en Providence

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Rhode IslandProvidence
Conoce al Equipo Noticias Locales Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island El tiempo Cierre de Escuelas Entretenimiento Acceso Total Enfoque Responde Contáctanos EEUU Puerto Rico Inmigración Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Salud Mundo Deportes
WNEU Public Inspection File Accesibilidad Empleos WNEU Términos de Servicio Política de privacidad Envía tus comentarios Boletín Electrónico Descarga nuestra app
Contáctanos