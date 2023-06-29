Providence Restaurant Week reúne a más de 60 restaurantes

La Semana de Restaurantes en Providence inicia el 9 de julio y contará con más de 60 restaurantes.
El evento se llevará a cabo del 9 al 22 de julio e incluirá ofertas especiales y ofertas por tiempo limitado en todo Rhode Island, reporta WJAR.
A continuación, se incluye una lista de los restaurantes participantes al 29 de junio:
Cranston
- Avvio Ristorante
- Chapel Grille
- Legal Sea Foods
East Greenwich
- Circe Restaurant & Bar
- Providence Oyster Bar
Johnston
- Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express
North Providence
- Tumblesalts Cafe
Pawtucket
- 10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Providence
- 110 Grill
- Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant
- Bacaro Restaurant
- Backstage Kitchen & Bar
- Bellini
- Blu Violet Roof Bar
- Cafe Nuovo
- The Capital Grille
- Capriccio
- Casa Azul Taqueria
- Cassarino’s Ristorante
- Circe Restaurant & Bar
- Diego’s East Side Restaurant
- Ellie’s
- Federal Taphouse & Kitchen
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Francesco’s Pizzeria
- The George
- Gracie’s
- Harry’s Bar & Burger
- Harry’s Bar & Burger “On the Hill”
- Hemenway’s Restaurant
- Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant
- KG Kitchen Bar
- Marcelino’s Boutique Bar
- Mare Rooftop
- Il Massimo
- Mill’s Tavern Restaurant
- Moonshine Alley
- Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza
- New Rivers
- Nicks on Broadway
- Olneyville New York System Restaurant
- Otra Restaurant
- Pane e Vino Ristorante
- Parkside Rotisserie & Bar
- Pizza Marvin
- Pizzico Oyster Bar
- Providence G Pub
- Providence Oyster Bar
- Red Stripe
- Rooftop at the Providence G
- Sarto
- Ten Prime Steak & Sushi
- Trattoria Zooma
- Union Station Brewery
- Waterman Grille
- Xaco Taco
Smithfield
- Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille
Warren
- Metacom Kitchen
Warwick
- Crow’s Nest
- Elizabeth’s of Portofino
- Iron Works
- Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille
"Providence Restaurant Weeks es una de nuestras mayores oportunidades para mostrar la escena gastronómica única y diversa de Rhode Island", escribió Kristen Adamo, presidenta y directora ejecutiva de la Oficina de Convenciones y Visitantes de Providence Warwick.