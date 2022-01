Todo lo que debes saber sobre el frío extremo en Boston

Be prepared and stay connected during Tuesday's arctic blast:

🗨️Follow us & @MBTA_CR on Twitter

⚠️Subscribe to T-Alerts: https://t.co/aiCsoYwzgy

❄️Visit our Winter Weather Travel Guide: https://t.co/VHCW6BmG9t

⏱️Allow extra time for travel

🧤Stay safe, keep warm, & wear a mask https://t.co/LrJ7GIC7fa