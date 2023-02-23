tormenta invernal

Totales de nieve: ¿Cuánto ha caído en tu área?

Algunas áreas ya han visto ocho pulgadas de nieve.

Por Aixa Sepúlveda

Algunas áreas del norte de Nueva Inglaterra ya han visto hasta pulgadas de nieve de la tormenta que comenzó el miércoles por la noche y continúa trayendo copos frescos a la región el jueves por la mañana.

Y aún podría caer más nieve más tarde en el día.

Aquí hay un vistazo a algunos de los totales de nevadas más altos en la región a las 9:30 am, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional:

MASSACHUSETTS

Haverhill: 5.8"

Merrimac: 5.3"

North Andover: 4.5"

Ipswich: 4"

Andover: 4"

Topsfield: 4"

Amesbury: 4"

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Tilton: 7.2"

Pinkham Notch: 7"

Center Sandwich: 6"

Ossipee: 6"

Piermont: 6"

Lyme: 5.9"

Carroll: 5.8"

Freedom: 5.8"

Mont Vernon: 5.7"

Meredith: 5.5"

Tamworth: 5.5"

Jefferson: 5.2"

Chesterfield: 5.2"

MAINE

Litchfield: 6.5"

Raymond: 5.9"

Porter: 5.8"

Gray: 5.7"

Boothbay: 5.5"

Falmouth: 5.5"

Kezar Falls: 5.5"

Poland: 5.2"

Lisbon: 5.1"

Bath: 5"

Hope: 5"

Limerick: 5"

North Windham: 5"

VERMONT

Groton: 8"

East Burke: 7"

East Warren: 7"

Walden: 7"

South Burlington: 7"

Chelsea: 6.5"

Rochester: 6.5"

Elmore: 6.5"

North Pomfret: 6.4"

West Hartford: 6.3"

Huntington: 6"

Northfield: 6"

East Barre: 5.6"

Colchester: 5.5"

Williston: 5.5"

St. George: 5.3"

Cabot: 5.1"

Morrisville:

Landgrove: 5"

East Topsham: 5"

tormenta invernalMassachusettsTotales de Nieve
