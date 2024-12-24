invierno

Totales de nieve: esta es la cantidad de nieve que cayó en Nueva Inglaterra en víspera de Navidad

En algunas áreas solo hubo una pequeña capa de polvo, mientras que en otras cayeron hasta 20 centímetros.

Por Marc Fortier

Una tormenta de nieve en la víspera de Navidad dejó entre una capa y 20 centímetros de nieve en toda Nueva Inglaterra el martes.

En Massachusetts y en el sur de Nueva Inglaterra, la mayor cantidad de nieve que se registró fue de alrededor de 5 centímetros. Pero en algunas partes de New Hampshire, Maine y Vermont cayeron 15 centímetros o más de nieve. Jackson, New Hampshire, fue la ciudad con más nevadas, con 20 centímetros.

A continuación, se muestra un vistazo a los totales de nevadas en toda la región a las 9:30 a. m., según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional:

Massachusetts

Ashfield: 2.3"

Worthington: 2"

Chester: 1.5"

Cheshire: 1.2"

Ashley Falls: 1"

Pittsfield: 1"

Williamstown: 0.9"

New Hampshire

Jackson: 8"

Waterville Valley: 6"

Berlin: 5"

Pinkham Notch: 5"

Whitefield: 5"

Albany: 4.5"

Center Sandwich: 4"

Freedom: 3.5"

Eaton Center: 3.5"

Tamworth: 3.5"

Hanover: 3"

East Sandwich: 2.7"

Ashland: 2"

Plymouth: 2"

Maine

Rangeley: 6"

Palmyra: 5.5"

Carrabassett Valley: 5"

Madrid: 4.8"

Winslow: 4.8"

Bethel: 4.6"

Anson: 4.5"

Livermore Falls: 4.5"

Manchester: 4.5"

Augusta: 4"

Readfield: 4"

Mechanic Falls: 3.8"

New Sharon: 3.8"

Lewiston: 3"

Auburn: 3"

New Portland: 3"

Wayne: 2.9"

Poland: 2.1"

Hope: 2"

Belfast: 1.9"

Winterport: 1.9"

Union: 1.7"

Lisbon: 1.5"

Bath: 1.4"

Camden: 1.2"

Brunswick: 1.1"

Freeport: 1"

Sebago: 1"

Vermont

Albany: 6.7"

Morrisville: 6.5"

Greensboro: 6.2"

Underhill Station: 6"

Worcester: 6"

Stowe: 5.6"

Waterbury: 5.6"

Danville: 5.5"

Westfield: 5.5"

Cabot: 5.3"

Sutton: 5.3"

Derby Line: 5.1"

Enosburg Falls: 5.1"

Barnet: 5"

East Calais: 5"

Montgomery: 5"

Moretown: 5"

Plainfield: 5"

Rochester: 5"

Swanton: 5"

Wheelock: 4.8"

Wells River: 4.6"

St. Johnsbury: 4.6"

Brookfield: 4.5"

Maidstone: 4.5"

West Topsham: 4.5"

Woodbury: 4.5"

West Norwich: 4.4"

Topsham Four Corners: 4.1"

Island Pond: 4"

Johnson: 4"

East Montpelier: 3.8"

Lunenburg: 3.8"

Warren: 3.8"

Smuggler's Notch: 3.5"

Underhill: 3.5"

Bristol: 3.3"

East Barre: 3.3"

Woodstock: 3.3"

Jeffersonville: 3.1"

Barnard: 3"

Bradford: 3"

Corinth Corners: 3"

Randolph Center: 3"

Strafford: 3"

Huntington: 2.9"

Nashville: 2.9"

Ludlow: 2.8"

West Hartford: 2.7"

Shrewsbury: 2.6"

Cornwall: 2.5"

Milton: 2.5"

West Rutland: 2.5"

Williston: 2.5"

Williamstown: 2.4"

Wallingford: 2.2"

West Rutland: 1.9"

Proctorsville: 1.8"

Vergennes: 1.7"

Burlington: 1.5"

Shoreham: 1"

Connecticut

Norfolk: 1"

New Milford: 0.8"

Cornwall Bridge: 0.7"

New Hartford: 0.4"

