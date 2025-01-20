Totales de Nieve: ¿Cuánto recibimos en Massachusetts y New Hampshire?

Una tormenta invernal azotó Nueva Inglaterra durante la noche, dejando caer hasta 8 pulgadas de nieve en algunas partes de la región.
A continuación, se muestra un vistazo a los totales de nevadas y las áreas de mayor riesgo en toda la región, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional:
Massachusetts
Norton: 4.2"
Berkley: 3.5"
Easton: 2.9"
Taunton: 2"
Acushnet: 2"
New Bedford: 1.3"
Haverhill: 5.2"
Gloucester: 5"
Andover: 5"
Methuen: 3.5"
Saugus: 3"
Boxford: 2.5"
Ashfield: 8"
Greenfield: 5"
Rowe: 3.5"
Leverett: 0.5"
Chester: 5"
Chicopee: 4.5"
Southwick: 3.3"
Westfield: 2.8"
Ludlow: 2.6"
Chesterfield: 6"
Amherst: 3.5"
Southampton: 2.8"
Acton: 5.1"
Hopkinton: 5"
Dover: 4.5"
Billerica: 4.5"
Reading: 4.1"
Pepperell: 4"
Tyngsboro: 3.9"
Weston: 3.8"
Ashby: 3.5"
Tewksbury: 3.5"
Bedford: 3.5"
Lexington: 3.3"
Wilmington: 3.1"
Acton: 3"
Waltham: 3"
Randolph: 6.3"
Holliston: 5.9"
Weymouth: 4.7"
Stoughton: 4.3"
Wellesley: 2.5"
Medfield: 2.5"
Rockland: 6"
Brockton: 4.5"
West Bridgewater: 4.3"
Boston: 4.5"
Chelsea: 3.3"
Grafton: 6.8"
Westborough: 6.2"
Holden: 6"
Leominster: 5"
Paxton: 4.8"
Milford: 4.8"
Worcester: 4.4"
Sturbridge: 4.2"
Ashburnham: 4"
Oxford: 4"
Sutton: 4"
Fitchburg: 3.9"
Grafton: 3.8"
Leicester: 3.7"
Sterling: 3"
Athol: 3"
Hubbardston: 2.8"
Milford: 2.6"
East Falmouth: 0.8"
Falmouth: 0.5"
Pocasset: 0.5"
Brewster: 0.3"
Connecticut
Simsbury: 5"
Burlington: 4.5"
North Granby: 4"
Marlborough: 3.3"
Berlin: 2.8"
West Hartford: 2.7"
Manchester: 2.5"
Windsor: 2.5"
Vernon: 6"
Hebron: 4.5"
Coventry: 4.2"
Ellington: 3.5"
Tolland: 3.5"
Vernon: 3"
Andover: 2.5"
Woodstock: 3"
Rhode Island
Bristol: 3.2"
Warren: 2.5"
Coventry: 3.2"
West Warwick: 3.8"
Newport: 2.5"
Smithfield: 3.8"
Cumberland: 4.3"
Harrisville: 3"
Richmond: 4"