NUEVA INGLATERRA

Totales de Nieve: ¿Cuánto recibimos en Massachusetts y New Hampshire?

Algunas áreas vieron hasta medio pie de nieve durante la noche.

Por Marc Fortier

Snow Shovel Gif

Una tormenta invernal azotó Nueva Inglaterra durante la noche, dejando caer hasta 8 pulgadas de nieve en algunas partes de la región.

A continuación, se muestra un vistazo a los totales de nevadas y las áreas de mayor riesgo en toda la región, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional:

Massachusetts

Norton: 4.2"

Berkley: 3.5"

Easton: 2.9"

Taunton: 2"

Acushnet: 2"

New Bedford: 1.3"

Haverhill: 5.2"

Gloucester: 5"

Andover: 5"

Methuen: 3.5"

Saugus: 3"

Boxford: 2.5"

Ashfield: 8"

Greenfield: 5"

Rowe: 3.5"

Leverett: 0.5"

Chester: 5"

Chicopee: 4.5"

Southwick: 3.3"

Westfield: 2.8"

Ludlow: 2.6"

Chesterfield: 6"

Amherst: 3.5"

Southampton: 2.8"

Acton: 5.1"

Hopkinton: 5"

Dover: 4.5"

Billerica: 4.5"

Reading: 4.1"

Pepperell: 4"

Tyngsboro: 3.9"

Weston: 3.8"

Ashby: 3.5"

Tewksbury: 3.5"

Bedford: 3.5"

Lexington: 3.3"

Wilmington: 3.1"

Acton: 3"

Waltham: 3"

Randolph: 6.3"

Holliston: 5.9"

Weymouth: 4.7"

Stoughton: 4.3"

Wellesley: 2.5"

Medfield: 2.5"

Rockland: 6"

Brockton: 4.5"

West Bridgewater: 4.3"

Boston: 4.5"

Chelsea: 3.3"

Grafton: 6.8"

Westborough: 6.2"

Holden: 6"

Leominster: 5"

Paxton: 4.8"

Milford: 4.8"

Worcester: 4.4"

Sturbridge: 4.2"

Ashburnham: 4"

Oxford: 4"

Sutton: 4"

Fitchburg: 3.9"

Grafton: 3.8"

Leicester: 3.7"

Sterling: 3"

Athol: 3"

Hubbardston: 2.8"

Milford: 2.6"

East Falmouth: 0.8"

Falmouth: 0.5"

Pocasset: 0.5"

Brewster: 0.3"

Connecticut

Simsbury: 5"

Burlington: 4.5"

North Granby: 4"

Marlborough: 3.3"

Berlin: 2.8"

West Hartford: 2.7"

Manchester: 2.5"

Windsor: 2.5"

Vernon: 6"

Hebron: 4.5"

Coventry: 4.2"

Ellington: 3.5"

Tolland: 3.5"

Vernon: 3"

Andover: 2.5"

Woodstock: 3"

Rhode Island

Bristol: 3.2"

Warren: 2.5"

Coventry: 3.2"

West Warwick: 3.8"

Newport: 2.5"

Smithfield: 3.8"

Cumberland: 4.3"

Harrisville: 3"

Richmond: 4"

Este artículo etiquetado en:

NUEVA INGLATERRANieve
