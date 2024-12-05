tormenta de nieve

¿Cuánta nieve ha caído? Totales de nieve registrados en Nueva Inglaterra

Algunas áreas de Massachusetts ya han visto medio pie de nieve debido a la tormenta nocturna, mientras que otras ciudades y pueblos han visto solo una pequeña capa de nieve o nada en absoluto.

Por TELEMUNDO NUEVA INGLATERRA

Algunas zonas de Massachusetts ya han visto más de 9 pulgadas de nieve debido a la tormenta invernal, mientras que otras ciudades y pueblos han visto solo una pequeña capa de nieve o nada en absoluto.

Las zonas al oeste y al norte parecen haber recibido la mayor cantidad de nieve, mientras que el área metropolitana de Boston se ha mantenido prácticamente intacta.

A continuación mostramos los totales de nevadas en toda la región:

Massachusetts

Hardwick: 9.2"

Sturbridge: 8.3"

East Hawley: 7.5"

Leicester: 7.5"

Hardwick: 7.3"

Brimfield: 7"

Rutland: 7"

Fiskdale: 6.1"

Leverett: 6.1"

Belchertown: 6"

New Braintree: 6"

Royalston: 6"

Warren: 6"

Holyoke: 5.8"

Gardner: 5.5"

Hubbardston: 5.5"

Amherst: 5.3"

Ashfield: 5.3"

Dudley: 5"

Holland: 5"

North Ashburnham: 5"

Orange: 5"

Turners Falls: 5"

Conway: 4.6"

Worcester: 4.6"

Claremont: 4.5"

Colrain: 4.5"

Greenfield: 4.5"

Newport: 4.5"

Northampton: 4.5"

Fitchburg: 4"

Southwick: 4"

Sterling: 4"

Williamsburg: 4"

Ludlow: 3.3"

East Springfield: 3.3"

East Longmeadow: 3"

Granby: 3"

Westfield: 3"

Easthampton: 2.8"

Agawam: 2.7"

Templeton: 2.6"

Chicopee: 2.5"

North Adams: 2.5"

Westborough: 2.5"

Sunderland: 2.3"

Hardwick: 2.2"

Westfield: 2.2"

Pepperell: 2.1"

Agawam: 2"

Athol: 2"

Cornish: 1.7"

Haydenville: 1.5"

Westfield: 1.5"

Williambsurg: 1.5"

Rehoboth: 1.2"

Holliston: 1.1"

Westborough: 1.1"

Gill: 1"

Grafton: 1"

North Leverett: 1"

North Brookfield: 1"

North Attleborough: 0.7"

Boxford: 0.5"

Brockton: 0.5"

Natick: 0.5"

Rockland: 0.5"

Springfield: 0.5"

Taunton: 0.5"

Waltham: 0.5"

Hamilton: 0.3"

Ipswich: 0.3"

Weymouth: 0.3"

Mansfield: 0.2"

Middleton: 0.2"

Andover: 0.1"

Haverhill: 0.1"

Methuen: 0.1"

Connecticut

Strafford Springs: 8.8"

Straffordville: 8.2"

Tolland: 5.5"

North Canton: 6.5"

Bristol: 6"

Hampton: 6"

Staffordville: 6"

Burlington: 4.5"

Danielson: 4.5"

Storrs: 4.1"

West Thompson Lake: 3.5"

Simsbury: 3.2"

Granby: 3"

East Windsor: 3"

Vernon: 2.4"

Pomfret: 2.3"

Sterling: 2"

Wauregan: 2"

East Killingly: 1.8"

West Hartford: 1.6"

Newington: 1.5"

Suffield: 1.2"

Berlin: 1"

Weatogue: 1"

Manchester: 0.3"

Rhode Island

Foster: 5.3"

Harrisville: 4.5"

Burrillville: 3"

West Greenwich: 3"

Harrisville: 3"

Richmond: 2.5"

Smithfield: 2.1"

West Warwick: 1"

New Hampshire

Freedom: 5.5"

Peterborough: 5.5"

Rindge: 5.3"

Spofford: 5.3"

Keene: 5"

Troy: 5"

Hinsdale: 4.6"

Bennington: 4.5"

Antrim: 4.2"

Bradford: 4"

Eaton: 4"

Gilsum: 4"

Milford: 4"

Pinkham Notch: 4"

Windsor: 4"

New London: 3.8"

West Chesterfield: 3.6"

Ossipee: 3.5"

North Conway: 3.3"

Bow: 3.2"

Walpole: 3.1"

Hopkinton: 3"

Northwood: 3"

Strafford: 3"

Westmoreland: 3"

Wolfeboro: 3"

Belmont: 2.9"

Brookline: 2.8"

Concord: 2.8"

Epsom: 2.7"

Sandwich: 2.7"

Henniker: 2.5"

Littleton: 2.5"

Tamworth: 2.5"

Meredith: 2.4"

Lyme: 2.2"

Ashland: 2"

Carroll: 2"

Deerfield: 2"

Jefferson: 2"

Laconia: 2"

Manchester: 2"

New Durham: 2"

Plymouth: 2"

Bristol: 1.9"

Hanover: 1.5"

Tilton: 1.4"

Northumberland: 1.2"

Auburn: 1"

Milton: 1"

Nottingham: 1"

