¿Cuánta nieve ha caído? Totales de nieve registrados en Nueva Inglaterra

Algunas zonas de Massachusetts ya han visto más de 9 pulgadas de nieve debido a la tormenta invernal, mientras que otras ciudades y pueblos han visto solo una pequeña capa de nieve o nada en absoluto.
Las zonas al oeste y al norte parecen haber recibido la mayor cantidad de nieve, mientras que el área metropolitana de Boston se ha mantenido prácticamente intacta.
A continuación mostramos los totales de nevadas en toda la región:
Massachusetts
Hardwick: 9.2"
Sturbridge: 8.3"
East Hawley: 7.5"
Leicester: 7.5"
Hardwick: 7.3"
Brimfield: 7"
Rutland: 7"
Fiskdale: 6.1"
Leverett: 6.1"
Belchertown: 6"
New Braintree: 6"
Royalston: 6"
Warren: 6"
Holyoke: 5.8"
Gardner: 5.5"
Hubbardston: 5.5"
Amherst: 5.3"
Ashfield: 5.3"
Dudley: 5"
Holland: 5"
North Ashburnham: 5"
Orange: 5"
Turners Falls: 5"
Conway: 4.6"
Worcester: 4.6"
Claremont: 4.5"
Colrain: 4.5"
Greenfield: 4.5"
Newport: 4.5"
Northampton: 4.5"
Fitchburg: 4"
Southwick: 4"
Sterling: 4"
Williamsburg: 4"
Ludlow: 3.3"
East Springfield: 3.3"
East Longmeadow: 3"
Granby: 3"
Westfield: 3"
Easthampton: 2.8"
Agawam: 2.7"
Templeton: 2.6"
Chicopee: 2.5"
North Adams: 2.5"
Westborough: 2.5"
Sunderland: 2.3"
Hardwick: 2.2"
Westfield: 2.2"
Pepperell: 2.1"
Agawam: 2"
Athol: 2"
Cornish: 1.7"
Haydenville: 1.5"
Westfield: 1.5"
Williambsurg: 1.5"
Rehoboth: 1.2"
Holliston: 1.1"
Westborough: 1.1"
Gill: 1"
Grafton: 1"
North Leverett: 1"
North Brookfield: 1"
North Attleborough: 0.7"
Boxford: 0.5"
Brockton: 0.5"
Natick: 0.5"
Rockland: 0.5"
Springfield: 0.5"
Taunton: 0.5"
Waltham: 0.5"
Hamilton: 0.3"
Ipswich: 0.3"
Weymouth: 0.3"
Mansfield: 0.2"
Middleton: 0.2"
Andover: 0.1"
Haverhill: 0.1"
Methuen: 0.1"
Connecticut
Strafford Springs: 8.8"
Straffordville: 8.2"
Tolland: 5.5"
North Canton: 6.5"
Bristol: 6"
Hampton: 6"
Staffordville: 6"
Burlington: 4.5"
Danielson: 4.5"
Storrs: 4.1"
West Thompson Lake: 3.5"
Simsbury: 3.2"
Granby: 3"
East Windsor: 3"
Vernon: 2.4"
Pomfret: 2.3"
Sterling: 2"
Wauregan: 2"
East Killingly: 1.8"
West Hartford: 1.6"
Newington: 1.5"
Suffield: 1.2"
Berlin: 1"
Weatogue: 1"
Manchester: 0.3"
Rhode Island
Foster: 5.3"
Harrisville: 4.5"
Burrillville: 3"
West Greenwich: 3"
Harrisville: 3"
Richmond: 2.5"
Smithfield: 2.1"
West Warwick: 1"
New Hampshire
Freedom: 5.5"
Peterborough: 5.5"
Rindge: 5.3"
Spofford: 5.3"
Keene: 5"
Troy: 5"
Hinsdale: 4.6"
Bennington: 4.5"
Antrim: 4.2"
Bradford: 4"
Eaton: 4"
Gilsum: 4"
Milford: 4"
Pinkham Notch: 4"
Windsor: 4"
New London: 3.8"
West Chesterfield: 3.6"
Ossipee: 3.5"
North Conway: 3.3"
Bow: 3.2"
Walpole: 3.1"
Hopkinton: 3"
Northwood: 3"
Strafford: 3"
Westmoreland: 3"
Wolfeboro: 3"
Belmont: 2.9"
Brookline: 2.8"
Concord: 2.8"
Epsom: 2.7"
Sandwich: 2.7"
Henniker: 2.5"
Littleton: 2.5"
Tamworth: 2.5"
Meredith: 2.4"
Lyme: 2.2"
Ashland: 2"
Carroll: 2"
Deerfield: 2"
Jefferson: 2"
Laconia: 2"
Manchester: 2"
New Durham: 2"
Plymouth: 2"
Bristol: 1.9"
Hanover: 1.5"
Tilton: 1.4"
Northumberland: 1.2"
Auburn: 1"
Milton: 1"
Nottingham: 1"