Así se veía Massachusetts cuando lo golpeó el Huracán Bob en 1991

Cuando el huracán Bob azotó Massachusetts en 1991, causó daños generalizados, y algunas personas perdieron el suministro eléctrico hasta por ocho días.

Se espera que la tormenta tropical Henri, si se fortalece y continúa su curso actual, sea el primer golpe directo de un huracán en Massachusetts desde esa tormenta hace 30 años. A continuación se muestran algunas imágenes capturadas en 1991 que muestran cómo era Massachusetts cuando golpeó la poderosa tormenta.

11 fotos
1/11
Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A man holds on to a pole in downtown Boston during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19, 1991.
2/11
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Phil Reynolds surveys the damage from a beached sailboat which crashed into his home on Penzance Point in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 20, 1991, after Hurricane Bob.
3/11
Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
People walk into the wind in Boston during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19, 1991.
4/11
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Boats bob in Great Harbor in Woods Hole, Mass., during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19, 1991.
5/11
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
People play in the high winds of Hurricane Bob at Nobska Point in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991.
6/11
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A woman runs for cover during Hurricane Bob along the waterfront at Woods Hole in Falmouth, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991.
7/11
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A person looks out over Great Harbor in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991, during Hurricane Bob.
8/11
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Kevin Murphy, owner of Shuckers Restaurant, tries to save a table as his restaurant floods during Hurricane Bob in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991.
9/11
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Two people play in a flooded Water Street in downtown Woods Hole, Mass., during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19, 1991.
10/11
Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Pieces of a stone wall, each weighing seven tons, that were used to protect Menauhant Road in Falmouth against storm surges were thrown on the road during Hurricane Bob. A couple walks by Aug. 27, 1991.
11/11
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
An employee watches Eel Pond flood into Shuckers in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991, during Hurricane Bob.

