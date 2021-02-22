FOTOS: La belleza diversa de Framingham en imágenes

Por Mark Garfinkel

Anteriormente conocida como "la ciudad más grande de Estados Unidos", la ciudad de Framingham ofrece vida suburbana a un corto viaje en tren de Boston. Desde granjas pintorescas hasta murales llamativos, esto es Framingham.

31 fotos
1/31
Concord Street in downtown Framingham.
2/31
Concord Street in downtown Framingham.
3/31
Framingham City Hall
4/31
Armenian Church of the Holy Translators on Franklin Street
5/31
Framingham Intermodal is an actual Greyhound bus station on Franklin Street.
6/31
Framingham Commuter Rail Station
7/31
Framingham Intermodal is an actual Greyhound bus station on Franklin Street.
8/31
Framingham City Hall
9/31
A Framingham fire truck speeds down Franklin Street.
10/31
A farm stand.
11/31
Eastleigh Farm has horses and cows, among other animals, and is a big favorite for their ice cream shop.
12/31
Eastleigh Farm has horses and cows, among other animals, and is a big favorite for their ice cream shop.
13/31
Eastleigh Farm has horses and cows, among other animals, and is a big favorite for their ice cream shop.
14/31
Eastleigh Farm has horses and cows, among other animals, and is a big favorite for their ice cream shop.
15/31
Hanson's Farm on Nixon Road.
16/31
Hanson's Farm on Nixon Road.
17/31
First Parish in Framingham Unitarian Universalist Church along Centre Green.
18/31
Intersection of Edgell Road and Route 9, looking West toward the First Baptist Church of Framingham.
19/31
Intersection of Edgell Road and Route 9, looking West toward the First Baptist Church of Framingham.
20/31
The Framingham History Center.
21/31
A mural at the rear of Amazing Things Arts Center.
22/31
Amazing Things Arts Center
23/31
Amazing Things Arts Center
24/31
Amazing Things Arts Center
25/31
A clock on Franklin Street.
26/31
Framingham Commuter Rail Station.
27/31
Danforth Art Museum
28/31
First Parish in Framingham Unitarian Universalist Church along Centre Green.
29/31
Framingham's Bowditch Field
30/31
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
31/31
Blacksmith Minuteman statue on Union Avenue

