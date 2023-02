Niño desaparecido visto por última vez en Providence

#MISSING!

13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in #Providence, #RhodeIsland on Jan. 7, 2023.



Please call 1-800-843-5678 or the @ProvidenceRIPD at 1-401-272-3121 if you have information about Ramon's whereabouts. @wpri12 @NBC10 @ABC6 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/CLsbo6VULS