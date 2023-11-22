Providence anuncia el regreso del estacionamiento gratuito durante la temporada festiva

El alcalde de Providence, Rhode Island Brett Smiley, anunció el miércoles el regreso del estacionamiento gratuito para la temporada de compras navideñas de este año.
Smiley dijo que los residentes obtendrán estacionamiento gratuito durante dos horas en los corredores comerciales de Providence desde este viernes hasta el 1 de enero de 2024. También alentó a los residentes a comprar localmente, informa WJAR.
"Esta temporada navideña y durante todo el año, podemos tener un tremendo impacto en el sustento de muchos propietarios de negocios que hacen de Providence un lugar increíble para vivir, trabajar y visitar", dijo Smiley. "Los animo a explorar nuestros vecindarios y comprar regalos navideños pequeños y locales".
La ciudad dijo que habrá estacionamiento de cortesía disponible en:
- Atwells Avenue – Bradford Street a Knight Street
- Spruce Street – Dean Street a Acorn Street
- Dean Street – Atwells Ave a West Exchange Street
- Acorn Street – Spruce Street a Atwells Avenue
- Bradford Street – Atwells Avenue a Jones Street
- Bond Street – Atwells Avenue a Spruce Street
- Broad Street – Public Street a Montgomery Street
- Downtown Providence – bounded by Fountain Street, Memorial Boulevard, Weybosset Street, Empire Street y Friendship Street (desde Dyer Street a Dorrance Street)
- Hope Street – Rochambeau Avenue a Blackstone Boulevard
- North Main Street – Thomas Street a Park Row
- Olneyville Square – Route 10 a Sydney Street y Delaine Street hasta Atwood Street y Magnolia Street
- South Main Street – James Street hasta Packet Street
- Point Street – From Eddy hasta East Franklin St
- Thayer Street – Bowen Street hasta Waterman Street
- Wayland Square – East Angell Street/Angell Street hasta Gano Street and Wayland Avenue desde Angell Street hasta Pitman Street
- Wickenden/Ives – Wickenden Street en Benefit Street hasta Ives Street en Preston Street