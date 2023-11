Retrasos de tráfico masivos en Wrentham debido a compras de Viernes Negro

STOP 🛑. IF YOU ARE TRYING TO DRIVE TO THE #WRENTHAMOUTLETS, DO NOT BOTHER. THEY WILL BE CLOSED BEFORE YOU CAN GET THROUGH TRAFFIC. WAITS EXCEED THREE HOURS. 495 AND SURROUNDING ROADS ARE JAMMED. TRY ANOTHER DAY. @WCVB @wbz @boston25 @NBC10Boston @7News @wvpremoutlets