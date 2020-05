Récord: por qué estos zapatos viejos y usados costaron $560,000

View this post on Instagram

Slam Dunk! Michael Jordan’s #GameWorn, #Autographed Nike Air Jordan 1s sold in an online auction today for $560,000, setting a new world auction record for any pair of #sneakers - surpassing the previous auction record of $437,500 set at Sotheby’s in July 2019 by the Nike Waffle Racing Flat ‘Moon Shoe’. One of the most important basketball sneakers of all time made exclusively for the legendary NBA #ChicagoBulls player in 1985, the pair was sold to coincide with the final episode of the popular ESPN documentary ‘The Last Dance’, which spotlights the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan. 🏀 #SothebysAirJordans #MichaelJordan #TheLastDance #Nike #AirJordan #Jumpman