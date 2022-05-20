Boston declara emergencia por calor previo al fin de semana

Con temperaturas que alcanzarán los 90 este fin de semana, la alcaldesa de Boston, Michelle Wu, declaró una emergencia por calor.
La declaración abre 15 centros de enfriamiento de la ciudad a los residentes.
“Estamos trabajando rápidamente para asegurarnos de que todos nuestros residentes y familias de Boston estén protegidos durante el clima extremadamente caluroso de este fin de semana”, dijo la alcaldesa Michelle Wu en un comunicado.
Con el calor potencialmente peligroso acercándose durante el fin de semana, el Departamento de Conservación y Recreación de Massachusetts anunció que abriría ciertas áreas de rociado para que las familias se mantengan frescas.
Las siguientes áreas de rociado de DCR estarán abiertas este fin de semana de 8 a. m. a 8 p. m.
- Alfond Memorial Spray Deck, 280 Charles Street, Boston, Mass.
- Artesani Playground Spray Deck, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton, Mass.
- Beaver Brook Spray Deck, 621 Trapelo Road, Belmont, Mass.
- Holyoke Heritage State Park Spray Deck, 221 Appleton Street, Holyoke, Mass.
- Magazine Beach Spray Deck, 719 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, Mass.
- Francis J. McCrehan Spray Deck, 359 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, Mass.
- Melnea A. Cass Memorial Spray Deck, 120 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury, Mass.
- John T. Moynihan Spray Deck, 920 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park, Mass.
- Neponset Landing II Spray Deck, 72 Hill Top Street, Dorchester, Mass.
- North Point Spray Deck, 6 Museum Way, Cambridge, Mass.
- Olsen Spray Deck, 95 Turtle Pond Parkway, Hyde Park, Mass.
- South West Corridor Spray Decks, located at Mission Hill (One Schroder Plaza, Mission Hill), Johnson (Lamartine and Green Street, Jamaica Plain), and Stony Brook (Lamartine St & Boylston St), Jamaica Plain.
- The Freetown State Forest Spray Deck in Freetown will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
El Departamento de Parques y Recreación de Boston también dijo que abrirá algunas de sus áreas de "splash" temprano para ayudar a combatir el calor.
Local
Ubicaciones de parques y áreas de juegos en Boston
Allston-Brighton
- Hardiman Park, 380 Faneuil Street
- Hobart Park, 85 Hobart Street
- Hooker-Sorrento Playground, 120 Hooker Street
- Joyce (Union) Playground, 80 Union Street
- Ringer Playground, 85 Allston Street
- Shubow (Chiswick) Park, 1825 Commonwealth Avenue
- Smith Playground, 235 Western Avenue
Charlestown
- Doherty Playground, 349 Bunker Hill Street
- Rutherford (Union) Playground, 127 Old Rutherford Avenue
Dorchester
- Byrne Playground, 23 Everett Street
- Erie/Ellington St Playground, Corner of Erie and Ellington Streets
- Garvey Playground, opposite 34 Neponset Avenue
- Mary Hannon Playground, 621 Dudley Street
- Quincy (Stanley) Playground, 21 Stanley Street
- Ripley Playground, 25 Ripley Road
- Roberts Park, 56 Dunbar Avenue
- Ronan Park Region 2 92 Mt Ida Rd Dorchester
- Ryan Playground, 960 Dorchester Avenue
- Thetford Evans Park, 15 Evans Street
Downtown/North End/Waterfront
- Christopher Columbus Park, 110 Atlantic Avenue
- Martin's Park, 64 Sleeper Street
- Puopolo Playground, 517 Commercial Street
East Boston
- East Boston Memorial Stadium, 143 Porter Street
- LoPresti Park, 33 Sumner Street
- Noyes Playground, 33 Boardman Street
- Porzio Park, 14 Jeffries Street
- Sumner/Lamson Street Playground, opposite 492 Sumner Street
Fenway/Kenmore/Mission Hill
- Gibbons Playground, 23 Delle Avenue
Hyde Park
- Iacono Playground, 159 Readville Street
- McGann Playground, 270 West Street
- Parkman Playground, 58 Wachusett Street
Jamaica Plain
- Mozart Street Playground, 10 Mozart Street
Mattapan
- Ernest Chery, Jr. Playground, 64-76 Orlando Street
- Hunt Almont Park, 60 Almont Street
Roslindale
- Fallon Field, 79 Robert Street
- Healy Playground, 160 Florence Street
Roxbury
- Children's Park, 81-85 Intervale Street
- Dennis Street Park, 138 Moreland Street
- Gertrude Howe Playground, opposite 33 Fairland Street
- Holborn Street Playground, 6 Holborn Street
- Lambert Avenue, 45 Lambert Avenue
- Marcella (Connolly) Park, 260 Highland Street
- Msgr. John Roussin Park/Walnut Park, 345 Walnut Avenue
- Mt. Pleasant Play Area, 30 Mt. Pleasant Avenue
South Boston
- Buckley Playground, 210 West Third Street
- Flaherty Park, opposite 133 B Street
- Martin's Park, 64 Sleeper Street
- Medal of Honor Park, opposite 805 East Broadway
- Sweeney Playground, 180 West Fifth Street
South End
- Bradford Street Play Area, 18 Bradford Street
- O’Day Playground, 75 West Newton Street
- Ramsey/Rice Field, 1917 Washington Street
West Roxbury
- Billings Field, 369 Lagrange Street
- Hynes Playground, 502 VFW Parkway
El departamento originalmente tenía como objetivo tener todas sus más de 50 plataformas de bienvenida abiertas para el fin de semana del Día de los Caídos, la primera vez que abrieron en el año.
Otros pueblos y ciudades también abrirán fuentes de agua este fin de semana, incluido Waltham.
Para aquellos que buscan ir a la playa, tengan en cuenta que, a pesar del calor en el aire, la temperatura del agua en nuestros océanos, lagos, estanques y ríos aún podría ser lo suficientemente fría como para causar hipotermia. Planifica y vístete en consecuencia si planeas darte un chapuzón.
Mantente al tanto sobre las condiciones del tiempo y sigue las alertas meteorológicas con el equipo de Primera Alerta de TELEMUNDO NUEVA INGLATERRA. Descarga el app para iPhone aquí y para Android aquí.