Nuevo informe revela las mejores escuelas secundarias de Massachusetts

U.S. News & World Report ha publicado su ranking anual de escuelas secundarias públicas en cada estado.
Las clasificaciones de las mejores escuelas secundarias de 2022 de U.S. News incluyen datos sobre casi 24,000 escuelas secundarias públicas en 50 estados y el Distrito de Columbia. Casi 18,000 escuelas se clasificaron según seis factores según su desempeño en las evaluaciones estatales y qué tan bien preparan a los estudiantes para la universidad.
Ninguna escuela de Nueva Inglaterra llegó al Top 25 este año, pero la Boston Latin School terminó justo fuera de él en el puesto 26. La única otra escuela local que se ubicó en el Top 100 fue Classical High School en Providence, Rhode Island.
Aquí están las mejores escuelas K-8 y secundarias en cada estado de Nueva Inglaterra:
Massachusetts
- Boston Latin School
- Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlborough
- Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis
- Lexington High School
- John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Boston
- Boston Latin Academy
- Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover
- Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, Malden
- The Bromfield School, Harvard
- Weston High School
New Hampshire
- Academy for Science and Design, Nashua
- Windham High School
- Hanover High School
- Hopkinton High School, Contoocook
- Profile Senior High School, Bethlehem
- Hollis-Brookline High School, Hollis
- Lebanon High School
- Sunapee Sr. High School
- Bedford High School
- Moultonborough Academy
Maine
- Greely High School, Cumberland
- Kennebunk High School
- Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Limestone
- Cape Elizabeth High School
- Falmouth High School
- Camden Hills Regional High School, Rockport
- Yarmouth High School
- Greenville Consolidated School
- Katahdin Middle/High School, Stacyville
- Scarborough High School
Rhode Island
- Classical High School, Providence
- Barrington High School
- East Greenwich High School
- North Kingstown Sr. High School
- Portsmouth High School
- South Kingstown High School, Wakefield
- Blackstone Valley Prep High School, Cumberland
- Paul Cuffee Upper School, Providence
- Chariho High School, Wood River Junction
- Exeter-West Greenwich Regional, West Greenwich
Vermont
- Mt. Mansfield Union High School, Jericho
- South Burlington High School
- Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg
- Middlebury Union High School
- Lake Region Union High School, Orleans
- Milton Senior High School
- Montpelier High School
- Essex High School, Essex Junction
- Colchester High School
- Vergennes Union High School
Connecticut
- Darien High School
- Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford
- Weston High School
- Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern, Groton
- Staples High School, Westport
- New Canaan High School
- Achievement First Hartford Academy
- Ridgefield High School
- Greenwich High School
- Farmington High School