Larga espera para obtener cita de ciudadanía en Boston

El proceso de naturalización de Jesús Díaz García tomó más de lo normal hasta que Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Responde intervino.

A continuación consulta una lista de recursos para inmigrantes que pueden serle útil si está en su proceso de inmigración:

Connecticut

Hartford County – Greater Hartford Legal Aid – (860) 541-5000

New Haven County – New Haven Legal Assistance – (203) 946-4811

Statewide – Connecticut Legal Services Immigration Hotline – (800) 798-0671

International Institute of Connecticut -Bridgeport – 203 336 0141

International Institute of Connecticut – Stamford – 203 965 7190

International Institute of Connecticut – Hartford – 860 692 3085

Área Metropolitana de Boston

Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD)/

Fenway Neighborhood Service Center

714 Parker Street

Roxbury, MA 02120

Ph: (617) 445-6000

Agencia ALPHA

62 Northampton Street, #203

Boston, MA 02118

Ph: 617-522-6382

Catholic Charities Refugee and Immigrant Services

275 West Broadway

South Boston, MA 02127

Ph: (617) 464-8100

Llame los lunes a las 9:00 a. m. para dejar un mensaje de voz para programar una cita

Centro Presente

12 Bennington Street, Suite 202

East Boston, MA 02145

Ph: (857) 256-2981

De Novo

47 Thorndike Street, Suite SB-LL-1

Cambridge, MA 02141

Ph: (617) 661-1010

East Boston Ecumenical Community Council

50 Meridian Street, Suite B1

East Boston, MA 02128

Ph: (617) 567-2750

Greater Boston Legal Services (Immigration Unit)

197 Friend Street

Boston, MA 02114

Ph: (617) 371-1234/ 800-323-3205

60 Gore Street, Suite 203

Cambridge, MA 02141

Ph: (617) 603-2700 / TTD 617-494-1757

HarborCOV

148 Shawmut Street

Chelsea, MA 02150

Ph: (617) 884-9799

Solo para sobrevivientes de abuso doméstico

Justice Bridge Legal Center

UMASS School of Law, Boston Office

67 Batterymarch Street, Planta Baja

Boston, MA 02110

Ph: (617) 860-3414

Kids in Need of Defense (KIND)

c/o Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP

155 Seaport Boulevard, Piso 5

Boston, MA 02210 / (617) 207-4138

solo para menores no acompañados

Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement

1 City Hall Square, Room 806

Boston, MA 02201-2030

12-2pm el 1er y 3er miércoles del mes

Ph: (617) 635-4500

Political Asylum/Immigration Representation (PAIR) Project

98 North Washington Street, Suite 106

Boston, MA 02114

Ph: (617) 742- 9296

Project Citizenship

4 Faneuil South Market Building

Suite 4025

Boston, MA 02109

Ph: (617) 694-5949

Rian Immigrant Center

One State Street, Suite 800

Boston, MA 02109

Ph: (617) 542-7654

Victim Rights Law Center

115 Broad Street, Piso 3

Boston, MA 02110

Ph: (617) 399-6720, x19

solo para sobrevivientes de abuso doméstico

Central Massachusetts

Ascentria Care Alliance

11 Shattuck Street

Worcester, MA 01605

Ph: (774) 243-3100

Central West Justice Center

Un afiliado de Community Legal Aid

405 Main Street, Fourth Floor

Worcester, MA 01608

Ph: (508) 755-3260/ 855-CLA-LEGAL

MetroWest Legal Services

63 Fountain Street, Suite 304

Framingham, MA 01702

Ph: (508) 620-1830/ 800-696-1501

Western Massachusetts

Ascentria Care Alliance

94 North Elm Street, Suite 401

Westfield, MA 01085

Ph: (413) 787-0725

Berkshire Immigrant Center

88 South Street

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Ph: (413) 445-4881

Center for New Americans

42 Gothic Street

Northampton, MA 01060

Ph: (413) 587-0084

Community Legal Aid

One Monarch Place, Suite 400

Springfield, MA 01144

Ph: (413) 781-7814

20 Hampton Avenue, Suite 100

Northampton, MA 01060

Ph: (413) 584-4034

Southeastern Massachusetts

Catholic Social Services of Fall River

1600 Bay Street/ PO Box M/So. Station

Fall River, MA 02724

Ph: (508) 674-4681

Justice Center of Southeast Massachusetts, LLC

A subsidiary of South Coastal Counties Legal Services, Inc.

231 Main Street, #201

Brockton, MA 02301

Ph: (508) 586-2110

University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth – Immigration Law Project

33 Faunce Corner Road

Dartmouth, MA 02747

Ph: (508) 985-1174

Northeast Massachusetts

Northeast Justice Center

181 Union Street, Suite 201B

Lynn, MA 01901

Ph: (781) 599-7730; 1-888-657-2889

International Institute of New England (Lowell)

15-17 Warren Street, 2nd Floor

Lowell, MA 01852

Ph: (978) 459-9031 / Fax: 978-459-0154

New Hampshire

International Institute of New England (New Hampshire)

1850 Elm Street

Manchester, NH 03103

Ph: (603)647-1500 / Fax: 603-669-5830

Rhode Island

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

220 & 645 Elmwood Avenue

Providence, RI 02907

Ph: (401) 461-5940

A Nivel Nacional

Para una mirada en profundidad a los proveedores legales de inmigración, los servicios y los centros de detención en los Estados Unidos, visite el Directorio Nacional de Servicios Legales de Inmigración de Immigrant Advocates Network

La Oficina Ejecutiva para la Revisión de Inmigración (EOIR) ofrece una lista de proveedores de servicios legales pro bono en diferentes estados. Entre aquí para ver el mapa.

El directorio de Citizenship Works lo ayudará a encontrar una organización sin fines de lucro cerca de usted que esté calificada para ayudarlo con su caso. Visite este link para obtener más información.

La Asociación Estadounidense de Abogados de Inmigración (AILA, por sus siglas en inglés) puede recomendarle abogados de inmigración en los Estados Unidos. Encuentre un abogado aquí.

Para obtener más información sobre cómo evitar las estafas de inmigración, visite esta página o ingrese aquí.