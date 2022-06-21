Larga espera para obtener cita de ciudadanía en Boston

El proceso de naturalización de Jesús Díaz García tomó más de lo normal hasta que Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Responde intervino.
A continuación consulta una lista de recursos para inmigrantes que pueden serle útil si está en su proceso de inmigración:
Connecticut
- Hartford County – Greater Hartford Legal Aid – (860) 541-5000
- New Haven County – New Haven Legal Assistance – (203) 946-4811
- Statewide – Connecticut Legal Services Immigration Hotline – (800) 798-0671
- International Institute of Connecticut -Bridgeport – 203 336 0141
- International Institute of Connecticut – Stamford – 203 965 7190
- International Institute of Connecticut – Hartford – 860 692 3085
Área Metropolitana de Boston
Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD)/
Fenway Neighborhood Service Center
714 Parker Street
Roxbury, MA 02120
Ph: (617) 445-6000
Agencia ALPHA
62 Northampton Street, #203
Boston, MA 02118
Ph: 617-522-6382
Local
Catholic Charities Refugee and Immigrant Services
275 West Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
Ph: (617) 464-8100
Llame los lunes a las 9:00 a. m. para dejar un mensaje de voz para programar una cita
Centro Presente
12 Bennington Street, Suite 202
East Boston, MA 02145
Ph: (857) 256-2981
De Novo
47 Thorndike Street, Suite SB-LL-1
Cambridge, MA 02141
Ph: (617) 661-1010
East Boston Ecumenical Community Council
50 Meridian Street, Suite B1
East Boston, MA 02128
Ph: (617) 567-2750
Greater Boston Legal Services (Immigration Unit)
197 Friend Street
Boston, MA 02114
Ph: (617) 371-1234/ 800-323-3205
60 Gore Street, Suite 203
Cambridge, MA 02141
Ph: (617) 603-2700 / TTD 617-494-1757
HarborCOV
148 Shawmut Street
Chelsea, MA 02150
Ph: (617) 884-9799
- Solo para sobrevivientes de abuso doméstico
Justice Bridge Legal Center
UMASS School of Law, Boston Office
67 Batterymarch Street, Planta Baja
Boston, MA 02110
Ph: (617) 860-3414
Kids in Need of Defense (KIND)
c/o Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP
155 Seaport Boulevard, Piso 5
Boston, MA 02210 / (617) 207-4138
- solo para menores no acompañados
Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement
1 City Hall Square, Room 806
Boston, MA 02201-2030
12-2pm el 1er y 3er miércoles del mes
Ph: (617) 635-4500
Political Asylum/Immigration Representation (PAIR) Project
98 North Washington Street, Suite 106
Boston, MA 02114
Ph: (617) 742- 9296
Project Citizenship
4 Faneuil South Market Building
Suite 4025
Boston, MA 02109
Ph: (617) 694-5949
Rian Immigrant Center
One State Street, Suite 800
Boston, MA 02109
Ph: (617) 542-7654
Victim Rights Law Center
115 Broad Street, Piso 3
Boston, MA 02110
Ph: (617) 399-6720, x19
- solo para sobrevivientes de abuso doméstico
Central Massachusetts
Ascentria Care Alliance
11 Shattuck Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Ph: (774) 243-3100
Central West Justice Center
Un afiliado de Community Legal Aid
405 Main Street, Fourth Floor
Worcester, MA 01608
Ph: (508) 755-3260/ 855-CLA-LEGAL
MetroWest Legal Services
63 Fountain Street, Suite 304
Framingham, MA 01702
Ph: (508) 620-1830/ 800-696-1501
Western Massachusetts
Ascentria Care Alliance
94 North Elm Street, Suite 401
Westfield, MA 01085
Ph: (413) 787-0725
Berkshire Immigrant Center
88 South Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Ph: (413) 445-4881
Center for New Americans
42 Gothic Street
Northampton, MA 01060
Ph: (413) 587-0084
Community Legal Aid
One Monarch Place, Suite 400
Springfield, MA 01144
Ph: (413) 781-7814
20 Hampton Avenue, Suite 100
Northampton, MA 01060
Ph: (413) 584-4034
Southeastern Massachusetts
Catholic Social Services of Fall River
1600 Bay Street/ PO Box M/So. Station
Fall River, MA 02724
Ph: (508) 674-4681
Justice Center of Southeast Massachusetts, LLC
A subsidiary of South Coastal Counties Legal Services, Inc.
231 Main Street, #201
Brockton, MA 02301
Ph: (508) 586-2110
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth – Immigration Law Project
33 Faunce Corner Road
Dartmouth, MA 02747
Ph: (508) 985-1174
Northeast Massachusetts
Northeast Justice Center
181 Union Street, Suite 201B
Lynn, MA 01901
Ph: (781) 599-7730; 1-888-657-2889
International Institute of New England (Lowell)
15-17 Warren Street, 2nd Floor
Lowell, MA 01852
Ph: (978) 459-9031 / Fax: 978-459-0154
New Hampshire
International Institute of New England (New Hampshire)
1850 Elm Street
Manchester, NH 03103
Ph: (603)647-1500 / Fax: 603-669-5830
Rhode Island
Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island
220 & 645 Elmwood Avenue
Providence, RI 02907
Ph: (401) 461-5940
A Nivel Nacional
Para una mirada en profundidad a los proveedores legales de inmigración, los servicios y los centros de detención en los Estados Unidos, visite el Directorio Nacional de Servicios Legales de Inmigración de Immigrant Advocates Network
La Oficina Ejecutiva para la Revisión de Inmigración (EOIR) ofrece una lista de proveedores de servicios legales pro bono en diferentes estados. Entre aquí para ver el mapa.
El directorio de Citizenship Works lo ayudará a encontrar una organización sin fines de lucro cerca de usted que esté calificada para ayudarlo con su caso. Visite este link para obtener más información.
La Asociación Estadounidense de Abogados de Inmigración (AILA, por sus siglas en inglés) puede recomendarle abogados de inmigración en los Estados Unidos. Encuentre un abogado aquí.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo evitar las estafas de inmigración, visite esta página o ingrese aquí.