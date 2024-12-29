Comunidad local reacciona a la muerte del expresidente Jimmy Carter

El expresidente Jimmy Carter, distinguido oficial naval, autor y filántropo, falleció a los 100 años de edad, de acuerdo a un comunicado emitido por el Centro Carter.

El presidente estadounidense más longevo en la historia de Estados Unidos había entrado en cuidados paliativos en febrero de 2023.

Las reacciones de la comunidad local en Nueva Inglaterra no se hicieron esperar.

Se ordenó que las banderas en los edificios estatales de Massachusetts ondearan a media asta hasta el 28 de enero en honor a Carter, y la gobernadora Maura Healey comentó en una declaración: "Que todos honremos su memoria construyendo un mundo más justo, pacífico y solidario".

El senador por Massachusetts Ed Markey, resaltó en la red social X la labor humanitaria de Carter para “construir un mundo más pacífico”

President Jimmy Carter led with compassion, integrity, & an heroic determination to lift humanity’s spirit. We will forever be indebted to him for building a more peaceful world. Thank you, Mr. President, for being conscience, caretaker, and commander for the U.S. and our world. pic.twitter.com/iZS7y8z8iB — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 29, 2024

La representante del congreso de Connecticut Rosa De Lauro, también acudió a la red social para alabar el liderazgo de Carter y lo llamó “un hombre de compasión, humildad y servicio sin igual.”

Jimmy Carter was a giant - a man of unparalleled compassion, humility, and service. From his leadership as President to his Nobel Peace Prize winning work on human rights & global peace, he set a standard of leadership that inspires to this day. My heart goes out to his family. https://t.co/2Dk7LzR0CS — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) December 29, 2024

Today our nation lost a great man, a compassionate leader and a true humanitarian. In everything he did, President Jimmy Carter put service above self. May his humility and integrity continue to inspire us all.



During this difficult time, we hold the Carter family in our hearts. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) December 29, 2024