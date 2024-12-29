Jimmy Carter

Comunidad local reacciona a la muerte del expresidente Jimmy Carter

Por Ana Mondello-Mata

Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 10, 2007.

El expresidente Jimmy Carter, distinguido oficial naval, autor y filántropo, falleció a los 100 años de edad, de acuerdo a un comunicado emitido por el Centro Carter.

El presidente estadounidense más longevo en la historia de Estados Unidos había entrado en cuidados paliativos en febrero de 2023.

Las reacciones de la comunidad local en Nueva Inglaterra no se hicieron esperar.

Se ordenó que las banderas en los edificios estatales de Massachusetts ondearan a media asta hasta el 28 de enero en honor a Carter, y la gobernadora Maura Healey comentó en una declaración: "Que todos honremos su memoria construyendo un mundo más justo, pacífico y solidario".

El senador por Massachusetts Ed Markey, resaltó en la red social X la labor humanitaria de Carter para “construir un mundo más pacífico”

La representante del congreso de Connecticut Rosa De Lauro, también acudió a la red social para alabar el liderazgo de Carter y lo llamó “un hombre de compasión, humildad y servicio sin igual.”

