¿Cuánta nieve cayó en tu comunidad durante la tormenta del miércoles?

Para la mayor parte del área metropolitana de Boston, la tormenta del miércoles por la mañana trajo más lluvia que nieve. Pero en algunas áreas del norte y del interior de Nueva Inglaterra se acumuló nieve.
Las nevadas totales más altas en la región se produjeron en Vermont, que registró 6 pulgadas en algunas partes.
Aquí hay un vistazo a los totales de nevadas en Nueva Inglaterra, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, aunque parte de ella ya está siendo arrastrada a medida que la mezcla nevada e invernal se convierte en lluvia.
Connecticut
Colebrook: 3.5"
Hartland: 2.3"
Torrington: 1.5"
Maine
Madrid: 4.8"
Hiram: 4"
Byron: 3.3"
Otisfield: 3.3"
Auburn: 3"
Bridgton: 3"
Harmony: 2.5"
East Baldwin: 2.5"
Lewiston: 1.9"
New Gloucester: 1.5"
Farmingdale: 1"
Massachusetts
Savoy: 3.8"
Westhampton: 3"
Clarksburg: 2.8"
Greenfield: 2.5"
Sunderland: 1.5"
Plainfield: 1.5"
Leicester: 1.1"
Rowe: 1"
Southwick: 1"
Stockbridge: 1"
Westfield: 0.8"
New Hampshire
Windsor: 4.6"
Freedom: 4.5"
New Boston: 4.2"
Henniker: 4"
Wolfeboro: 4"
Goffstown: 3.8"
Ashland: 3.5"
Madison: 3"
New Boston: 2.5"
Peterborough: 2"
Manchester: 2"
Northwood: 1.6"
Concord: 1.1"
Vermont
Ascutney: 6"
Landgrove: 5"
East Barre: 4.9"
Waterbury Center: 4.5"
Stowe: 3.8"
Smugglers Notch: 3"
Charlotte: 2.5"
West Arlington: 2"
Weybridge Hill: 1.6"