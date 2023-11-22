Massachusetts

¿Cuánta nieve cayó en tu comunidad durante la tormenta del miércoles?

Algunas áreas del norte de Nueva Inglaterra vieron medio pie de nieve.

Por Marc Fortier

Para la mayor parte del área metropolitana de Boston, la tormenta del miércoles por la mañana trajo más lluvia que nieve. Pero en algunas áreas del norte y del interior de Nueva Inglaterra se acumuló nieve.

Las nevadas totales más altas en la región se produjeron en Vermont, que registró 6 pulgadas en algunas partes.

Aquí hay un vistazo a los totales de nevadas en Nueva Inglaterra, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, aunque parte de ella ya está siendo arrastrada a medida que la mezcla nevada e invernal se convierte en lluvia.

Connecticut

Colebrook: 3.5"

Hartland: 2.3"

Torrington: 1.5"

Maine

Madrid: 4.8"

Hiram: 4"

Byron: 3.3"

Otisfield: 3.3"

Auburn: 3"

Bridgton: 3"

Harmony: 2.5"

East Baldwin: 2.5"

Lewiston: 1.9"

New Gloucester: 1.5"

Farmingdale: 1"

Massachusetts

Savoy: 3.8"

Westhampton: 3"

Clarksburg: 2.8"

Greenfield: 2.5"

Sunderland: 1.5"

Plainfield: 1.5"

Leicester: 1.1"

Rowe: 1"

Southwick: 1"

Stockbridge: 1"

Westfield: 0.8"

New Hampshire

Windsor: 4.6"

Freedom: 4.5"

New Boston: 4.2"

Henniker: 4"

Wolfeboro: 4"

Goffstown: 3.8"

Ashland: 3.5"

Madison: 3"

New Boston: 2.5"

Peterborough: 2"

Manchester: 2"

Northwood: 1.6"

Concord: 1.1"

Vermont

Ascutney: 6"

Landgrove: 5"

East Barre: 4.9"

Waterbury Center: 4.5"

Stowe: 3.8"

Smugglers Notch: 3"

Charlotte: 2.5"

West Arlington: 2"

Weybridge Hill: 1.6"

Pronóstico del Tiempo Hace 5 horas

Miércoles amanece con condiciones invernales que se disipan en la tarde

Hace 11 horas

Aeropuerto Boston Logan recibe a viajeros para Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Hace 11 horas

Recomendaciones para personas que viajan en avión

Este artículo etiquetado en:

MassachusettsNew HampshireNieve
Conoce al Equipo Noticias Locales Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island El tiempo Cierre de Escuelas Entretenimiento Acceso Total Enfoque Responde Contáctanos EEUU Puerto Rico Inmigración Desocupar Los Albergues Premio Amigos de Mascotas Salud Mundo Deportes
WNEU Public Inspection File Accesibilidad Empleos WNEU Términos de Servicio Política de privacidad Envía tus comentarios Boletín Electrónico Descarga nuestra app
Contáctanos