Niño de 6 años desaparecido después de que bote encallara en el río Merrimack; 4 personas rescatadas

#HappeningNow: @USCG received a report of 5 people in the water near Whittier Bridge in #Amesbury, MA. 4 people have been recovered and a search is ongoing for a missing 6 year old boy. @USCGNortheast @AmesburyPD @NewburyportFD @SalisburyFire1 & @MassStatePolice responding.