Totales de nieve: ¿Cuánta cayó en Nueva Inglaterra?

La tormenta de nieve del martes no fue un evento de nieve importante, de ninguna manera. Y si bien para algunos fue un viaje matutino complicado, hasta las 8:00 a.m. del martes, la mayoría de las áreas de Nueva Inglaterra no habían recibido nada más que un par de pulgadas.
Aquí hay un vistazo rápido a los totales de nevadas de esta tormenta, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional:
MASSACHUSETTS
Harwich Port: 2.5"
West Tisbury: 2.5"
Brewster: 2.3"
Malden: 2"
Local
Mashpee: 2"
Chilmark: 2"
Acushnet: 2"
Canton: 2"
New Bedford: 1.8"
Norton: 1.8"
North Attleborough: 1.8"
MAINE
Brownfield: 2.5"
Rhode Island
Richmond: 2.5"
Harrisville: 2"
Bristol: 2"
Pawtucket: 2"
Westerly: 1.9"
Smithfield: 1.8"
CONNECTICUT
East Hartford: 0.7"
West Hartford: 0.5"