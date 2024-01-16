tormenta invernal

Totales de nieve: ¿Cuánta cayó en Nueva Inglaterra?

A pesar de que no fue un evento importante de nieve, aquí damos un vistazo a las cantidades que cayeron en algunos sectores de Nueva Inglaterra.

snow ruler1

La tormenta de nieve del martes no fue un evento de nieve importante, de ninguna manera. Y si bien para algunos fue un viaje matutino complicado, hasta las 8:00 a.m. del martes, la mayoría de las áreas de Nueva Inglaterra no habían recibido nada más que un par de pulgadas.

Aquí hay un vistazo rápido a los totales de nevadas de esta tormenta, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional:

MASSACHUSETTS

Harwich Port: 2.5"

West Tisbury: 2.5"

Brewster: 2.3"

Malden: 2"

Mashpee: 2"

Chilmark: 2"

Acushnet: 2"

Canton: 2"

New Bedford: 1.8"

Norton: 1.8"

North Attleborough: 1.8"

MAINE

Brownfield: 2.5"

Rhode Island

Richmond: 2.5"

Harrisville: 2"

Bristol: 2"

Pawtucket: 2"

Westerly: 1.9"

Smithfield: 1.8"

CONNECTICUT

East Hartford: 0.7"

West Hartford: 0.5"

tormenta invernal
